ESRB European Systemic Risk Board : Notification by the Central Bank of Cyprus on five other systemic important institutions (O-SIIs)

4.2 Methodology and indicators used for designation of the O-SII

The CBC followed the relevant EBA guidelines for the assessment of O-SII investment firms. As this assessment relates specifically to investment firms, a number of indicators that were considered as specific to banking were replaced by indicators that are more relevant to investment firms.

The following mandatory indicators do not in general apply to the operations of Cyprus investment firms and for this reason they were not taken into account in this assessment:

a. Value of domestic payment transactions

b. Cross-jurisdictional liabilities

c. Cross-jurisdictional claims and

d. Debt securities outstanding.

The following indicators are more relevant to the operations of Cyprus investments firms and for this reason they have been used in this assessment process:

a. Total assets (after the application of ISDA/CSA netting agreements)

b. Funds guaranteed under the Investor Compensation Fund scheme (as a proxy of the optional indicator "deposits guaranteed under deposit guarantee system")

c. Number of retail customers and

d. Value of trading and available for sale securities.

The designation threshold was set to 350 basis points as per the relevant EBA guidelines.

The assessment covered all investment firms registered in Cyprus that are authorised to provide the investment services listed in points 3 and 6 of Section 1 of Annex I to Directive 2004/39/EC (i.e. Dealing on own account and/or Underwriting of financial instruments and/or placing of financial instruments on a firm commitment basis), as required by the CRD.