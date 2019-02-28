ESRB European Systemic Risk Board : Notification by the De Nederlandsche Bank N.V. on one global systemic important institutions (G-SII)

Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Global Systemically Important Institutions (G-SIIs)
1. Notifying national authority
1.1 Name of the notifying authority
De Nederlandsche Bank N.V.
2. Description of the measure
2.1 Concerned institution(s)
ING N.V.
2.2 Level of the buffer applied
1%
2.3 Names of subsidiaries
n/a
3. Timing of the measure
3.1 Timing of the Decision
We follow the 2018 outcome of the assessment of the Financial Stability Board. Should the ECB advise revisions to this decision, these will be duly considered in good faith. Should this not be the case, the decision will be made the 24th of January.
3.2 Timing of the Publication
We plan to publish our decision on the 24th of January.
3.3 Disclosure
Since we simply confirm the outcome of the FSB exercise, we will just publish a notification on our website.
3.4 Timing of Application
January 24th
3.5 Phasing in
The G-SII buffer is fully phased in as of 2019.
4. Reason for activation of the G-SII buffer
|
4.1 Indicators used designation of the G-SII (Article 131.2)
for
We used the standard BIS template.
|
4.2 Scores and buckets (Article 131.2 and 131.9)
|
Please provide information on:
5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure
|
5.1 Assessment of cross-border effects and the likely impact on the internal market
(Recommendation ESRB/2015/2)
|
As the measure applies to Dutch banks at a consolidated level, there may be an impact on individuals or companies outside the Netherlands through exposures of subsidiaries and branches. However, given the current capitalisation level of the identified G-SII and the phasing-in of the buffer requirement, DNB expects the impact to be limited.
|
5.2 Assessment of leakages and regulatory arbitrage within the notifying Member State
|
The O-SII buffer is applied at the consolidated level, which avoids (jurisdictional) shifts of activities within groups due to regulatory arbitrage. Systemic banks may take measures to reduce their systemic importance, possibly including a shift of activities to non-regulated entities. However, due to the level of the capital increase and the current capitalisation level of the identified O-SIIs, we expect these incentives to be small. Furthermore, if banks reduce their systemic importance in an orderly manner, this could also be beneficial for financial stability.
|
6. Combinations and timing of the G-SII notified
|
6.1 combinations between G-SII and O-SII buffers (Article 131.14)
|
O-SII
|
6.2 Combinations with SRB buffers (Article 131.14 + Article 133.5)
|
Are any of the institutions subject to a systemic risk buffer? If yes, please provide the following information:
|
6.3 Interaction with other measures
|
We carefully monitor overlap between measures. Apart from the buffers for systemic importance (G-SII, O-SII and SRB), we do not see overlap of measures (e.g. with Pillar 2). Since the highest of the 3 buffers for systemic importance applies, we don't see overlap in this regard either.
7. Miscellaneous
|
5.1 Contact person(s) at notifying authority
|
Kenny Martens, +31 205242465,k.d.l.martens@dnb.nl
|
5.2 Any other relevant information
