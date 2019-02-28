Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ESRB European Systemic Risk Board : Notification by the De Nederlandsche Bank N.V. on one global systemic important institutions (G-SII)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 06:11am EST

Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Global Systemically Important Institutions (G-SIIs)

Please send this template to

Emailing this template to the above-mentioned addresses constitutes an official notification, no further official letter is required. In order to facilitate the work of the notified authorities, please send the notification template in a format that allows electronically copying the information.

1. Notifying national authority

1.1 Name of the notifying authority

De Nederlandsche Bank N.V.

2. Description of the measure

2.1 Concerned institution(s)

ING N.V.

2.2 Level of the buffer applied

1%

2.3 Names of subsidiaries

n/a

3. Timing of the measure

3.1 Timing of the Decision

We follow the 2018 outcome of the assessment of the Financial Stability Board. Should the ECB advise revisions to this decision, these will be duly considered in good faith. Should this not be the case, the decision will be made the 24th of January.

3.2 Timing of the Publication

We plan to publish our decision on the 24th of January.

3.3 Disclosure

Since we simply confirm the outcome of the FSB exercise, we will just publish a notification on our website.

3.4 Timing of Application

January 24th

3.5 Phasing in

The G-SII buffer is fully phased in as of 2019.

1

Date of template version: 2016-03-01

4. Reason for activation of the G-SII buffer

4.1 Indicators used designation of the G-SII (Article 131.2)

for

We used the standard BIS template.

4.2 Scores and buckets (Article 131.2 and 131.9)

Please provide information on:

  • a. 161; Bucket 1

  • b. Size: 149; Inter: 153, Sub/Infra: 70, Complexity: 51, Cross-juris: 384

  • c. None

5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure

5.1 Assessment of cross-border effects and the likely impact on the internal market

(Recommendation ESRB/2015/2)

As the measure applies to Dutch banks at a consolidated level, there may be an impact on individuals or companies outside the Netherlands through exposures of subsidiaries and branches. However, given the current capitalisation level of the identified G-SII and the phasing-in of the buffer requirement, DNB expects the impact to be limited.

5.2 Assessment of leakages and regulatory arbitrage within the notifying Member State

The O-SII buffer is applied at the consolidated level, which avoids (jurisdictional) shifts of activities within groups due to regulatory arbitrage. Systemic banks may take measures to reduce their systemic importance, possibly including a shift of activities to non-regulated entities. However, due to the level of the capital increase and the current capitalisation level of the identified O-SIIs, we expect these incentives to be small. Furthermore, if banks reduce their systemic importance in an orderly manner, this could also be beneficial for financial stability.

6. Combinations and timing of the G-SII notified

6.1 combinations between G-SII and O-SII buffers (Article 131.14)

O-SII

6.2 Combinations with SRB buffers (Article 131.14 + Article 133.5)

Are any of the institutions subject to a systemic risk buffer? If yes, please provide the following information:

  • a. 3%

  • b. No

  • c. Yes

6.3 Interaction with other measures

We carefully monitor overlap between measures. Apart from the buffers for systemic importance (G-SII, O-SII and SRB), we do not see overlap of measures (e.g. with Pillar 2). Since the highest of the 3 buffers for systemic importance applies, we don't see overlap in this regard either.

2

7. Miscellaneous

5.1 Contact person(s) at notifying authority

Kenny Martens, +31 205242465,k.d.l.martens@dnb.nl

5.2 Any other relevant information

3

Disclaimer

ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 11:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25aUK watchdog tells asset managers to review cost disclosures
RE
06:21aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Lindsay Brown Takes on NFUS Lothians and Borders Regional Manager Role
PU
06:18aDarkening economic outlook threatens to cap oil price in 2019 - Reuters poll
RE
06:18aAir Canada targets EBITDA margins of 19-22 percent
RE
06:16aESRB EUROPEAN SYSTEMIC RISK BOARD : Notification by the Central Bank of Malta and Malta Financial Services Authority on three other systematically important institutions (O-SIIs)
PU
06:11aTrump, North Korea's Kim End Nuclear Summit Without Agreement -- 4th Update
DJ
06:11aESRB EUROPEAN SYSTEMIC RISK BOARD : Notification by the Danish Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs on change of the level of an existing systemic risk buffer in the Faroe Islands
PU
06:11aESRB EUROPEAN SYSTEMIC RISK BOARD : Notification by the Central Bank of Cyprus on five other systemic important institutions (O-SIIs)
PU
06:11aESRB EUROPEAN SYSTEMIC RISK BOARD : Notification by the Danish Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs on the systemic risk buffer
PU
06:11aESRB EUROPEAN SYSTEMIC RISK BOARD : Notification by the De Nederlandsche Bank N.V. on one global systemic important institutions (G-SII)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
2ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ISRA VISION AG : ISRA VISION AG: Dynamic start into 2018/2019: ISRA profits from investments - double-digit gr..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.