ESRB European Systemic Risk Board : Notification by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) on one global systemically important institution (G-SII)

02/14/2019 | 06:07am EST

Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Global Systemically Important Institutions (G-SIIs)

Please send this template to

Emailing this template to the above-mentioned addresses constitutes an official notification, no further official letter is required. In order to facilitate the work of the notified authorities, please send the notification template in a format that allows electronically copying the information.

1. Notifying national authority

1.1 Name of the notifying authority

Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, FIN-FSA

2. Description of the measure

2.1 Concerned institution(s)

Nordea Group 6SCPQ280AIY8EP3XFW53

The decision taken is conditional and presupposes that the competent authority of Sweden does not oppose the cross-border merger of Nordea Bank AB and Nordea Holding Oyj decided on by the shareholders' meeting of 15 March 2018. The FIN-FSA Board will take its final conditional decision on 29 June 2018 subsequent to the decision on Nordea's banking license.

2.2 Level of the buffer applied

1.0 %

2.3 Names of subsidiaries

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc 7437001LESKGLAEOEU84

3. Timing of the measure

3.1 Timing of the Decision

29 June 2018

3.2 Timing of the Publication

29 June 2018

3.3 Disclosure

FIN-FSA website

3.4 Timing of Application

1 January 2020

1

Date of template version: 2016-03-01

3.5 Phasing in

n.a.

4. Reason for activation of the G-SII buffer

4.1 Indicators used designation of the G-SII (Article 131.2)

for

Size (20%), Total exposures as defined for use in the Basel III leverage ratio 558 586 mEUR (year-end 2016)

Interconnectedness (20%), intra-financial system assets (6,67%), 90 235 mEUR, intra-financial system liabilities (6,67%), 44 673 mEUR, securities outstanding (6,67%), 245 041 mEUR

Substitutability/financial institution infrastructure (20%), assets under custody (6,67%), 711 000 mEUR, payments activity (6,67%), 34 814 323 mEUR, underwritten transactions in debt and equity markets (6,67%), 59 403 mEUR

Complexity (20%), notional amount of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives (6,67%), 6 779 147 mEUR, level 3 assets (6,67%), 2 470 mEUR, trading and available-for-sale securities (6,67%), 21 544 mEUR

Cross-jurisdictional activity (20%), cross-jurisdictional claims (10%), 357 942 mEUR, cross-jurisdictional liabilities (10%), 344 864 mEUR

See also enclosed Excel-file.

4.2 Scores and buckets (Article 131.2 and 131.9)

The overall score for Nordea is 114. The scores attributed to each of the categories are: 74, 116, 104, 80 and 201. Qualitative supervisory judgement has been applied. As a result, Nordea is allocated to the first bucket in accordance with the Financial Stability Board recommendation of 21 November 2017. The use of supervisory judgement is motivated by: i) Nordea being classified as a G-SII/B since the establishment of the standard without significant changes to its business model, ii) cross-border activities constituting a major part of the bank's overall business and iii) Nordea being highly dependent on market financing and iv) Nordea being systemically significant in several countries.

See also enclosed Excel-file.

5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure

5.1 Assessment of cross-border effects and the likely impact on the internal market

(Recommendation ESRB/2015/2)

A G-SII/B buffer of 1.0% applicable to Nordea increases capital requirements and in principle induces incentives for domestic and cross-border spillovers via risk adjustment and regulatory arbitrage. However, the G-SII/B buffer is not cumulative relative to the higher systemic risk buffer and O-SII buffer which implies a non-significant effect in this respect.

5.2 Assessment of leakages and regulatory arbitrage within the notifying Member State

See 5.1

6. Combinations and timing of the G-SII notified

2

6.1 combinations between G-SII and O-SII buffers (Article 131.14)

An O-SII buffer of 2.0 % is planned for Nordea Group.

6.2 Combinations with SRB buffers (Article 131.14 + Article 133.5)

A systemic risk buffer of 3.0 % is planned for Nordea Group. The systemic risk buffer will be apply on a consolidated level and cover the total risk of Nordea Group.

6.3 Interaction with other measures

See 5.1.

7. Miscellaneous

7.1 Contact person(s) at notifying authority

Peik Granlund, tel. +358-9-183 5236, peik.granlund@fiva.fi

7.2 Any other relevant information

3

Disclaimer

ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 11:06:03 UTC
