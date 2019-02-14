ESRB European Systemic Risk Board : Notification by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) on one global systemically important institution (G-SII)

4.2 Scores and buckets (Article 131.2 and 131.9)

The overall score for Nordea is 114. The scores attributed to each of the categories are: 74, 116, 104, 80 and 201. Qualitative supervisory judgement has been applied. As a result, Nordea is allocated to the first bucket in accordance with the Financial Stability Board recommendation of 21 November 2017. The use of supervisory judgement is motivated by: i) Nordea being classified as a G-SII/B since the establishment of the standard without significant changes to its business model, ii) cross-border activities constituting a major part of the bank's overall business and iii) Nordea being highly dependent on market financing and iv) Nordea being systemically significant in several countries. See also enclosed Excel-file.