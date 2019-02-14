ESRB European Systemic Risk Board : Notification by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) on one global systemically important institution (G-SII)

|
4.1 Indicators used designation of the G-SII (Article 131.2)
Size (20%), Total exposures as defined for use in the Basel III leverage ratio 558 586 mEUR (year-end 2016)
Interconnectedness (20%), intra-financial system assets (6,67%), 90 235 mEUR, intra-financial system liabilities (6,67%), 44 673 mEUR, securities outstanding (6,67%), 245 041 mEUR
Substitutability/financial institution infrastructure (20%), assets under custody (6,67%), 711 000 mEUR, payments activity (6,67%), 34 814 323 mEUR, underwritten transactions in debt and equity markets (6,67%), 59 403 mEUR
Complexity (20%), notional amount of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives (6,67%), 6 779 147 mEUR, level 3 assets (6,67%), 2 470 mEUR, trading and available-for-sale securities (6,67%), 21 544 mEUR
Cross-jurisdictional activity (20%), cross-jurisdictional claims (10%), 357 942 mEUR, cross-jurisdictional liabilities (10%), 344 864 mEUR
See also enclosed Excel-file.
4.2 Scores and buckets (Article 131.2 and 131.9)
The overall score for Nordea is 114. The scores attributed to each of the categories are: 74, 116, 104, 80 and 201. Qualitative supervisory judgement has been applied. As a result, Nordea is allocated to the first bucket in accordance with the Financial Stability Board recommendation of 21 November 2017. The use of supervisory judgement is motivated by: i) Nordea being classified as a G-SII/B since the establishment of the standard without significant changes to its business model, ii) cross-border activities constituting a major part of the bank's overall business and iii) Nordea being highly dependent on market financing and iv) Nordea being systemically significant in several countries.
See also enclosed Excel-file.
5.1 Assessment of cross-border effects and the likely impact on the internal market
(Recommendation ESRB/2015/2)
A G-SII/B buffer of 1.0% applicable to Nordea increases capital requirements and in principle induces incentives for domestic and cross-border spillovers via risk adjustment and regulatory arbitrage. However, the G-SII/B buffer is not cumulative relative to the higher systemic risk buffer and O-SII buffer which implies a non-significant effect in this respect.