ESRB European Systemic Risk Board : Notification by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) regarding change in Nordea G-SII status

2.2 Level of the buffer applied

On 29 June 2018, the Board of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FlN-FSA) conditionally decided on the designation of Nordea as a Global Systemically lmportant Institution (G-Sll) and the pertinent additional capital requirment (1,0%) (starting from 1 January 2020) in accordance with Article 131 of the EU Capital Requirements Directive, chapter 10, section 7 of the Credit lnstitutions Act and section 10 of the Act on the Financial Supervisory Authority, with a view to the recommendation of the Financial Stability Board (FSB, G-SIB list). The entry into force of the FIN-FSA's decision on the designation of Nordea as a G-Sll as well as the application of pertinent additional capital requirements was conditional on that the competent authority of Sweden not object to the merger of Nordea Bank AB into Nordea Holding Oyj. On 23 August 2018, the competent authority announced its decision not to object to the merger. On 16 November 2018 the FSB published its recommendation on global systemically important banks (G-SlBs) based on end-2017 data. ln the new recommendation, Nordea was not classified as a G-SIB, due to the fact that the bank's score remained below the