ESRB European Systemic Risk Board : The effect of possible EU diversification requirements on the risk of banks' sovereign bond portfolios

Working Paper Series

No 89 / March 2019

The effect of possible

EU diversification requirements on the risk of banks' sovereign bond portfolios

by

Ben Craig Margherita Giuzio Sandra Paterlini

Abstract

Recent policy discussion includes the introduction of diversiﬁcation requirements for sovereign bond portfolios of European banks. In this paper, we evaluate the possible eﬀects of these constraints on risk and diversiﬁcation in the sovereign bond portfolios of the major European banks. First, we capture the dependence structure of European countries' sovereign risks and identify the common factors driving European sovereign CDS spreads by means of an indepen-dent component analysis. We then analyze the risk and diversiﬁcation in the sovereign bond portfolios of the largest European banks and discuss the role of "home bias", i.e., the tendency of banks to concentrate their sovereign bond holdings in their domicile country. Finally, we evaluate the eﬀect of diversiﬁcation requirements on the tail risk of sovereign bond portfolios and quantify the system-wide losses in the presence of ﬁre-sales. Under our assumptions about how banks respond to the new requirements, demanding that banks modify their holdings to increase their portfolio diversiﬁcation may mitigate ﬁre-sale externalities, but may be ineﬀective in reducing portfolio risk, including tail risk.

JEL codes: G01, G11, G21, G28

Keywords: Bank regulation; sovereign-bank nexus; sovereign risk; home bias; diversiﬁcation

Non-technical summary

In the current Basel framework, special treatment is reserved for exposures of European banks to domestic government bonds. Banks are not required to hold any capital buﬀer against their investments in sovereign bonds denominated in euro, which are considered de facto riskless.

Furthermore, sovereign exposures are not subject to any concentration limits and can represent a large part of banks' capital. As a result, there are strong regulatory incentives for banks to hold disproportionate amounts of domestic sovereign debt for capital and liquidity reasons.

Recently, policymakers proposed the introduction of capital rules and diversiﬁcation re-quirements for euro area government bond holdings [ESRB, 2015, Juncker et al., 2015, Arnold,

2016, Veron, 2017]. The rationale behind this regulation goes beyond improving banks' risk management and resilience to sovereign risk. Regulators want primarily to weaken the so called doom loop between sovereigns and banks that has arisen especially after the ﬁnancial crisis in

2007-2008. This strong nexus, represented by high balance sheet exposures of banks toward sovereigns, allows countries with weak ﬁnances to heavily aﬀect their banking system, and banking sectors in distress to receive more likely government ﬁnancial support. Furthermore, increasing diversiﬁcation in banks' sovereign portfolios is considered a necessary step for the introduction of the joint European Deposit Insurance Scheme (EDIS), which requires the na-tional deposit protection schemes to be combined [Juncker et al., 2015]. However, if banks are largely exposed to their own sovereign debt, a joint deposit guarantee scheme might result in a sharing of ﬁscal risk [Weidmann, 2016].

To inform the policy discussion, this paper analyzes the eﬀects of possible responses of banks to a new diversiﬁcation requirement. We use a sample of 106 European banks included in the

EBA stress testing dataset over the period June 2013 to December 2015. These banks cover approximately 70% of banking assets in each of their country and across the EU. Sovereign exposures represent a large part of their total assets and are much larger than banks' capital.

In this paper, we point out how the standard deﬁnition of diversiﬁcation, quantiﬁed by looking at the distribution of asset holdings, might be too limited. Other dimensions, such as risk exposure and factor exposure, need to be explicitly taken into account to better describe the status quo of banks' portfolio allocations as well as to model the potential consequences ofa rebalancing, forced by the new regulation, which is intended to reduce home bias and favor more overlapping portfolios.

Given that the reduction of risk is a major reason for a diversiﬁcation requirement, our results suggest caution before its adoption. We examine the question with a set of risk tools that have not been used in a banking regulation context, but are especially relevant to under-standing the sources of risk for the current sovereign debt portfolios of European banks, and the impact of the likely responses to limits placed upon single sovereign exposures. First, we identify the common risk factors of European sovereign risk through an independent compo-nent analysis and introduce diﬀerent diversiﬁcation measures used to evaluate portfolios in the ﬁnancial services industry. Using simple rebalancing rules, we ﬁnd that the likely portfolios that result from such higher diversiﬁcation requirements will generally increase the risk of most banks in the euro area. As a ﬁrst step, we focus on portfolio variances of countries' banking system and of individual banks. Then, because tail risks play a key role during a crisis, we also estimate the impact of portfolio rebalancing on value-at-risk by using risk aggregation techniques developed by Bernard and Vanduﬀel [2015]. Finally, we analyze possible beneﬁts that rebalanced portfolios might oﬀer in the event of ﬁre-sales. We ﬁnd that a diversiﬁcation requirement such as the ones proposed can increase the variance and tail risk of the resultant portfolios, while having little eﬀect on contagion risk.

We focus on the assumption that banks would choose a sovereign bond portfolio that most closely matches the risk-return proﬁle of their current portfolio. This is a strong assumption and our results depend upon it, but it is not unrealistic on either theoretical or empirical grounds. Another possible scenario that we analyze is that banks will rebalance toward safer bonds, i.e., "ﬂight-to-quality". We ﬁnd that, under this assumption, banks would achieve lower return portfolios with similar or lower risk proﬁles to the current ones.

1 Introduction

The current Basel framework reserves a special treatment for banks' exposures to domestic government bonds, which can be ﬁnanced totally by debt capital.1 Banks are not required to hold any capital buﬀer against their investments in sovereign bonds denominated in domestic currency. Therefore, euro area sovereign exposures are considered de facto riskless by banks operating in the euro area.2 Further, and more important for this paper, sovereign exposures are exempt from the large exposures regime, which requires banks to limit their position toward single issuers or creditors to 25% of their eligible capital, in order to prevent banks from incurring in large losses when an individual client fails. As a result, there are strong incentives for banks to hold disproportionate amounts of domestic sovereign debt (i.e., home bias) for capital and liquidity reasons.

Recent policy discussions have focused on the introduction of stricter capital rules and diversiﬁcation requirements for euro area government bonds holdings [ESRB, 2015, Juncker et al., 2015, Arnold, 2016, Veron, 2017]. The impact of this regulation on diversiﬁcation and risk sharing within and across countries is uncertain, as numerous factors have to be taken into account. Among them, the most crucial aspect is to understand which sovereign bonds would be considered as substitutes for each other, how investor preferences would change, and how those changes would impact bond prices, CDS prices and entire markets. In fact, ﬁre-sales of sovereign bonds could potentially originate from disbalanced bid-ask spreads and lack of attractiveness of bonds' returns, and can intensify contagion eﬀects to the entire ﬁnancial market and the real economy. Furthermore, as correlation typically increases during crises, the diversiﬁcation achieved by investing in diﬀerent sovereign assets might turn out to be ineﬀective. Finally, as recently shown by Kley et al. [2016] in a network framework when focusing on extreme risks, the dependence structure of sovereign bonds might play an important role in assessing the impact of higher diversiﬁcation, which could be beneﬁcial at a bank or country level, but not

1 Each bank can choose between two risk-weighting schemes to calculate capital buﬀers: the standardized approach (SA) and the internal ratings-based approach (IRB). The so-called "permanent partial use" rule allows banks that usually implement an IRB scheme for risk-weighting to switch to the SA to account for their sovereign holdings.

2 This is a requirement that applies only to euro area sovereign bonds denominated and funded in domestic currency. Therefore, it is not sovereign debt, per se, that receives the special treatment; non-euro area sovereign debt has a risk-weight associated with it.