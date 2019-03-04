ESRB European Systemic Risk Board : What drives sovereign debt portfolios of banks in a crisis context?

Working Paper Series

What drives sovereign debt portfolios of banks in a crisis context?

Matías Lamas Javier Mencía

We study determinants of sovereign portfolios of Spanish banks over a long time-span, starting in 2008. Our findings challenge the view that banks engaged in moral hazard strategies to exploit the regulatory treatment of sovereign exposures. In particular, we show that being a weakly capitalized bank is not related to higher holdings of domestic sovereign debt. While a strong link is present between central bank liquidity support and sovereign holdings, opportunistic strategies or reach-for-yield behavior appear to be limited to the non-domestic sovereign portfolio of well-capitalized banks, which might have taken advantage of their higher risk-bearing capacity to gain exposure (via central bank liquidity) to the set of riskier sovereign bonds. Furthermore, we document that financial fragmentation in EMU markets has played a key role in reshaping sovereign portfolios of banks. Overall, our results have important implications for the ongoing discussion on the optimal design of the risk-weighted capital framework of banks.

Keywords: Banks´ sovereign holdings, sovereign crisis, moral hazard, central bank liquidity, EMU financial fragmentation

JEL Classification: G01, G21, H63

Introduction

The 2010-2012 European sovereign crisis coincided with a strong upsurge of domestic sovereign exposures of banks based in distressed countries. What drives sovereign debt portfolios in a crisis context? Some authors claim that undercapitalized banks took advantage of the particular design of prudential regulation, which assigns a zero risk-weight to domestic sovereign exposures (see, for instance, Acharya and Steffen, 2015). According to their view, those weak banks would have made risky bets on distressed sovereign debt, sometimes with the purpose of generating sufficient profits to avoid a default (gambling for resurrection),

other times simply to boost profitability through carry trade. Whatever the ultimate reason, these authors argue that the banks that followed this strategy did not internalize bad outcomes, in which the credit quality of distressed sovereigns would further deteriorate. If and when the risk had materialized, resulting losses in sovereign portfolios might have ended up being shared with banks´ creditors, or even taxpayers. Thus, this strand of the literature links the increase in holdings of distressed sovereign debt during the crisis to the execution of moral hazard or risk-shifting strategies.

In our paper, we empirically study to what extent the above-mentioned statements are supported by the data using a very granular dataset with information from Spanish banks, starting in 2008. We go beyond the period of sovereign turmoil, which ensures that our conclusions are not delimited to this crisis-event (although we also test the validity of our findings in that period). Contrary to other papers, we also consider holdings of non-domestic

debt to enrich the analysis. Spain is a perfect "laboratory" for this exercise: tensions in the sovereign market followed the real estate crisis, which put the banking industry under strong profitability pressures against a backdrop of reduced lending opportunities in the economy. In this context, banks´ holdings of Spanish sovereign debt augmented sharply. However, not all banks were symmetrically affected by the economic crisis. Stronger international players and some more prudent domestic players were able to weather the crisis in better conditions. This cross-sectional heterogeneity is essential to assess how weaker and stronger banks reacted to the same shocks. In addition, the fact that the Eurosystem was an active lender of last resort in this period adds an interesting dimension to the study.

We start by discussing some relevant graphical evidence on the evolution of sovereign debt holdings of larger EMU banking systems, including a breakdown of non-domestic sovereign debt holdings between debt issued by distressed and non-distressed governments in the EMU, or by countries more and less affected by the crisis (MAC and LAC, respectively). The latter set of data is obtained from the Securities Holdings Statistics by Sector (SHSS) of the ECB, which collects (at the ISIN level) holdings of debt of different institutional sectors in each jurisdiction, including banks. The data shows the well-known fact that banks in MAC countries augmented domestic bond holdings during the sovereign crisis period. We also observe that, at the height of the sovereign crisis, banks from MAC countries got rid of a substantial part of their non-domestic MAC debt portfolios. This result is striking. If, according to some authors, there was a bet on domestic sovereign bonds, why did banks not extend the bet to non-domestic MAC debt? Thus, considering both domestic and non-domestic sovereign debt holdings is key to answer this question.

Our empirical exercise exploits a rich dataset obtained from confidential supervisory reporting data, which offers an extensive coverage of sovereign portfolios and other relevant balance sheet items of Spanish banks. With this dataset, we control for several time-varying bank-level variables, including size, international activity, solvency and banks´ complexity, ensuring that we are able to disentangle moral hazard motivations from alternative drivers of purchases of sovereign bonds. In addition, we consider several relevant macro-financial variables to control for overall business conditions, drawing information from private and public data sources. Within the former group of variables, we introduce a novel indicator developed by the ECB (ECB, 2018), which measures financial fragmentation in EMU markets, or price dispersion across countries of in theory very similar assets. We argue that this variable captures inter alia EMU break-up concerns. An increase in financial fragmentation could result in a "re-nationalization" of sovereign portfolios (Angelini et al., 2014), or a substitution of non-domestic debt for domestic debt.

In our initial set of regressions, the dependent variable is the quarterly change in domestic sovereign debt banks' holdings. We first assess whether moral hazard (risk-shifting)

mechanisms played a role in redrawing banks´ sovereign portfolios. In this respect, we do not find evidence in favor of moral hazard. First, we find that being a poorly capitalized bank is not associated with higher holdings of domestic sovereign bonds. In addition, we show that weak banks did not take advantage of depressed market conditions/sentiment to expand their portfolios of sovereign bonds. Finally, we document a positive link between bank-level central bank funding and (the growth of) sovereign debt holdings. This might give the impression that banks engaged in carry trade/opportunistic strategies "à la" Acharya and Steffen (2015), using proceeds from Eurosystem lending operations to invest in high-yield sovereign debt.

The relationship central bank liquidity-sovereign bonds is, however, unrelated to the capital level of banks, which suggests that the moral hazard hypothesis does not hold.

Our analysis concludes that macroeconomic factors, rather than opportunistic strategies, play an important role in sovereign holdings. In particular, banks tend to increase (domestic) sovereign holdings during downturns (when GDP drops), and decrease these holdings in upturns. Interestingly, financial fragmentation in the EMU also explains higher holdings of domestic sovereign debt. We associate this behavior with a search for "hedge": elevated fragmentation in financial markets reflect the risk of an EMU break-up, or the risk of a redenomination of banks´ balance sheet items from euros to new national currencies. In this context and to prevent currency mismatches, banks have an incentive to re-nationalize their

(sovereign) portfolios. In addition, self-preservation motives (ESRB, 2015) may also push banks to increase their domestic sovereign debt holdings to reduce the likelihood of an event that would have devastating consequences for them, regardless of their domestic sovereign exposures (see also Andreeva and Vlassopoulos, 2016).

Lastly, we look further into the moral hazard hypothesis by exploring the behavior of distressed banks. In our framework, an institution in distress is characterized by a weak level of capital, and a high level of non-performing loans (NPLs), both expressed in relative terms with respect to its peers. Of course, high NPL levels reflect bad past decisions (granting low-quality loans), but might also indicate that the set of investment/lending opportunities of a bank has narrowed down: a bank may not be able to find solvent borrowers in its traditionalmarket niche, and it may even be harder to reach other markets under a general economic recession. In our empirical exercise, we find that distressed institutions have a stronger propensity to pile up domestic sovereign bonds. We link this relationship to the particular portfolio constrains that this set of banks confronts rather than to moral hazard behavior.

We perform several robustness checks to confirm the validity of our results. First of all, we formally study the preference of banks for 1) holding domestic versus non-domestic EMU sovereign debt (propensity to domestic concentration2), and 2) holding non-domestic MAC debt in detriment of LAC debt (preference for higher-yielding sovereign securities). This analysis serves us to double check the validity of our main findings, but it also offers some interesting new insights. In particular, we study the preference for holding domestic sovereign debt instead of debt with similar risk-return characteristics (non-domestic MAC debt), thus controlling for moral suasion mechanisms "à la" Altavilla et al (2017), according to which some public authority would be pushing banks towards holding more domestic sovereign debt. Our results do not offer support for the presence of moral suasion or moral hazard mechanisms.

Financial fragmentation, on the contrary, emerges as a major driver of domestic concentration. Finally, our results are consistent with the execution of opportunistic strategies in the non-domestic debt portfolio. These strategies would be led by well-capitalized banks, or banks with higher risk-bearing capacity.

Our results are further robust to alternative specifications. In particular, we examine their validity at the height of the sovereign crisis, and we find that they firmly hold. Interestingly, in this period there is modest evidence that banks followed contrarian strategies in the sovereign market, buying sovereign debt when prices were more depressed. This could be consistent with the view that banks are willing to support sectors in distress for which they hold large exposures, a channel recently documented by Giannetti and Saidi (2017) for industries in distress. As before, the relationship prices-sovereign holdings is unrelated to banks' capital levels. On another level, our results are robust to different strategies for identifying the set of weakly capitalized banks. Lastly, our findings hold when controlling for the behavior of banks that during the crisis were acquired by other institutions (in the main body of the paper, we consider them as part of their current banking group).

To the best of our knowledge, our paper is the first to confront at the same time bank-level factors (similarly to Altavilla et al., 2017) together with the impact of financial fragmentation in EMU to explain changes in sovereign bond holdings. It is also the first that empirically shows that the latter element, rather than opportunistic strategies, was determinant in explaining home bias behavior (propensity to hold domestic bonds instead of foreign securities) during the crisis, confirming the hypothesis enunciated by Angelini et al. (2014). In line with Peydró et al. (2017), we also find evidence that banks dealt with domestic and non-domestic sovereign debt in a different fashion, and that well-capitalized banks could bet on high-yield, non-domestic MAC bonds using proceeds from Eurosystem lending operations.

Finally, the finding that distressed banks with high levels of non-performing assets buy more (domestic) sovereign bonds is an important one. It suggests that portfolio constraints, i.e. the

