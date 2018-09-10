Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ESRB European Systemic Risk Board : publishes EU Shadow Banking Monitor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 10:07am CEST

PRESS RELEASE

10 September 2018

The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) has today published the EU Shadow Banking Monitor 2018 which covers data up to end-2017. This is the third issue in an annual series that contributes to the monitoring of a part of the financial system that has grown in recent years and, while little changed in 2017, now accounts for around 40% of the EU financial system. While the size of the shadow banking system is important for monitoring purposes, it is not, in itself, a measure of risks and vulnerabilities.

The report identifies several key risks and vulnerabilities in the EU shadow banking system:

  • Liquidity risk and risks associated with leverage among some types of investment funds.
  • Interconnectedness and the risk of contagion across sectors and within the shadow banking system, including domestic and cross-border linkages.
  • Procyclicality, leverage and liquidity risk created through the use of derivatives and securities financing transactions.
  • Vulnerabilities in some parts of the other financial institution sector, where significant data gaps prevent a comprehensive risk assessment.

These risks and vulnerabilities are assessed using an entity-based monitoring framework which considers both, investment funds and other financial institutions (OFIs), such as financial vehicle corporations, security and derivative dealers, and financial corporations engaged in lending. The analysis is complemented by an activity-based assessment considering risks and vulnerabilities in securities financing transactions and derivatives markets which are used across entities and where risks can arise from the use and reuse of financial collateral.

For media queries, please contact Silvia Margiocco, tel.: +49 69 1344 6619.

Disclaimer

ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 08:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:11aChina vows to respond if U.S. takes new steps on trade
RE
10:11aBan cheese imports? Pakistan discusses outside-the-box ideas to avoid IMF bailout
RE
10:09aChina vows to respond if U.S. takes new steps on trade
RE
10:07aESRB EUROPEAN SYSTEMIC RISK BOARD : publishes EU Shadow Banking Monitor
PU
09:57aS&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Sirtex Medical Limited to be removed from the S&P/ASX 200
PU
09:55aChina house prices to rise faster in 2018 in boost for cooling economy - Reuters poll
RE
09:37aNSE ISSUES NOTICES TO GITANJALI GEMS, 35 OTHERS : Cdsl
AQ
09:37aTAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
09:37aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Minister Lindiwe Sisulu hosts Mr Reynders Didier, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Belgium, 10 Sept
PU
09:37aLANDUS COOPERATIVE : New Customer Portal Now Live
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONICO LTD : CONICO : Pro-rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
2APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Apollo Global, Bain in early talks to buy UK packager RPC
3COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Names Jerome Lambert As New CEO; S..
4ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Recent Nordic Scandals Involving ING Bank and Danske Bank Underscore the European Unio..
5ABCAM PLC : ABCAM : Preliminary Results 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.