ESS : Acquires Enriched Schools

07/19/2019 | 05:44pm EDT

Substitute staff provider will add capabilities to focus on the burgeoning charter school market

ESS, a leading national provider of education managed staffing solutions for K-12 schools, announced that it has acquired Enriched Schools (“Enriched”), a specialist firm focused on providing high quality substitute staffing services to charter schools around the country.

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA Enriched began in 2012 as a teacher-lead pilot out of 4.0 Schools aimed at delivering meaningful enrichment and top tier flexible talent to high performing local schools. Today Enriched has over 150 charter school partners and over 1000 guest educators across their network. The underlying premise behind the Enriched model is to eliminate the loss of student learning due to teacher absence by tapping into the power and versatility of their national community of guest educators who bring diverse skillsets and measurable prior success serving youth inside and outside the classroom.

Buddy Helton, CEO of ESS, said, "Enriched is an industry leader with a long track record of producing superior results for their charter school clients by connecting incredible people to great schools to help kids soar. ESS and Enriched are highly complementary businesses that together will focus on ensuring that every student has access to an enriching substitute teacher. We are pleased to support the team in their growth and continued success."

Andre Feigler, TFA alumna and founder of Enriched, added, "This partnership is founded on core mission alignment to the belief that every minute matters for all kids, and that our local communities are overflowing with leaders who want to step off the sidelines to empower the next generation. We are excited to join forces with ESS to realize our shared goal of maximizing student success and shouldering the staffing burden for thousands of hardworking charter school leaders across the country. Ultimately, this union will enable us to strengthen, streamline and further innovate on our talent recruitment, selection and coaching model, resulting in a better experience for our community of guest educators, school partners and most importantly, students nationwide.”

About ESS:

Established in 2000, ESS is a leading national provider of managed solutions in PreK-12 education. It recruits, hires, trains, places, and manages qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and other support staff for school districts in 27 states throughout the United States. Each day, the organization fills more than 15,500 daily, long-term, and permanent school assignments for more than 800 district partners serving over 2.5 million students. For more information, call (877) 983-2244 or visit ESS.com.


© Business Wire 2019
