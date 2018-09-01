Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ESSA Bancorp : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 12:32am CEST

Date:

August 31, 2018

Contact:

Gary S. Olson, President & CEO

Corporate Office:

200 Palmer Street

Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18360

Telephone:

(570) 421-0531

ESSA BANCORP, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, August 31, 2018-ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ Global MarketSM: ESSA), the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust, a $1.8 billion asset institution providing full service retail and commercial banking, financial and investment services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2018, payable on September 30, 2018.

This will be the forty-second consecutive quarter ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has paid a dividend to its shareholders. ESSA became a public company in April 2007.

About the Company

ESSA Bank & Trust, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ESSA Bancorp, Inc., has total assets of $1.8 billion and is the leading service-oriented financial institution headquartered in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has 26 community offices throughout the Greater Pocono, Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and western Philadelphia markets in

Pennsylvania. In addition to being one of the region's largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail, commercial financial services, and financial advisory and asset management capabilities. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. stock trades on the NASDAQ Global MarketSM under the symbol "ESSA."ESSA Bancorp, Inc. became a public company in April, 2007.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including compliance costs and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future

Corporate Center: 200 Palmer Street PO Box L Stroudsburg, PA 18360-0160 570-421-0531 Fax: 570-421-7158

periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions, thatmay be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

2

Disclaimer

ESSA Bancorp Inc. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 22:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:57aCV SCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CV Sciences, Inc. - CVSI
AC
12:57aIMPINJ INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Impinj, Inc. - PI
AC
12:53aNEW : Arrest at Trump Club in Jupiter might crack South Florida car-theft ring, police say
AQ
12:53aABBOTT LABORATORIES : 401(k) program to help employees who have student debt could become national model
AQ
12:53aULTA BEAUTY : Kylie Jenner's cosmetics brand headed to Ulta stores
AQ
12:52aZ ENERGY : Kiwi brands unite to bring fuel discounts to customers
PU
12:52aWEB COM : Kramer Hickok maintains Web.com Tour Finals lead
AQ
12:49aBON TON STORES : Herberger's not done yet, website claims
AQ
12:49aUPDATE - Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. Receives Significant Purchase Order from Manus VR
GL
12:49aAnnouncing VanEck Vectors ETFs’ August 2018 Distributions
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
2MB FINANCIAL INC : MB Financial, Inc. Approves Dividend on its Common Stock
3Rosen Law Firm Reminds Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline In Class Action; Seeking Inve..
4DISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC : DISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE : announces resignation of Michael Newman
5UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : UNITED STATES STEEL : ArcelorMittal and USW extend contract, will continue n..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.