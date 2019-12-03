ETB announces final tender results of its tender offer for up to Ps.400,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.00% Senior Notes due 2023

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogotá S.A. E.S.P. ("ETB" or the "Company") announced today the final tender results in connection with its previously announced offer to purchase for cash up to Ps. 400,000,000,000 ("Maximum Tender Amount") in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.00% Senior Notes due 2023 dated November 1, 2019 (as amended by the press release dated November 18, 2019, and as further amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Announcement of Final Tender Results

The following table summarizes the final tender results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 2, 2019 (the "Expiration Date") and the principal amount of Notes that ETB has accepted for purchase:

Title of Security CUSIP / ISIN Nos. Expiration

Consideration(1) Principal Amount Tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Date(2) and Accepted for Purchase Principal Amount Tendered after the Early Tender Date and on or prior to the Expiration Date and Accepted for Purchase 7.00% Senior Notes due 2023 CUSIP: 29245Y AB5 (144A) / P3711Z AB5 (REG S) ISIN: US29245YAB56 (144A) / USP3711ZAB50 (REG S) Ps.975 Ps.174,920,000,000 Ps.1,186,000,000



_____________________________ (1) The amount to be paid for each Ps.1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase, excluding Accrued Interest. (2) Early tender results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 15, 2019 (the "Early Tender Date").

According to the information provided by D.F. King & Co., (i) a total of Ps.1,186,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes had been validly tendered after the Early Tender Date and on or prior to the Expiration Date, and (ii) a total of Ps.176,106,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes had been validly tendered from November 1, 2019 (the "Launch Date") to the Expiration Date.

Holders of Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date and on or prior the Expiration Date and that are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer, subject to the Maximum Tender Amount and proration, are eligible to receive the expiration consideration of Ps.975 per Ps.1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered (the "Expiration Consideration"). The Expiration Consideration will be payable in U.S. dollars and converted at Ps.3,522.48 per U.S.$1.00, the representative market rate (tasa representativa del mercado) for the purchase of U.S. dollars with Colombian pesos as calculated and published by the Superintendence of Finance of Colombia (Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia) at the end of November 29, 2019, the Business Day prior to the Expiration Date. Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase after the Early Tender Date and on or prior to the Expiration Date are expected to be purchased on December 6, 2019, which is the fourth Business Day following the Expiration Date (the "Final Settlement Date"), subject to the terms and conditions described in the Offer to Purchase. In addition, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will also be paid accrued and unpaid interest from, and including, the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Final Settlement Date.

The Offer

The Offer has now expired. No notes tendered after the Expiration Date will be accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer to Purchase. The terms and conditions of the Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase that were distributed to holders of Notes, as amended by the press release dated November 18, 2019.

Following consummation of the Offer, Ps.354,074,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes are expected to remain outstanding.

Additional Information Relating to the Offer

D.F. King & Co., Inc. is acting as the tender agent (in such capacity, the "Tender Agent") and as the information agent (in such capacity, the "Information Agent") for the Offer. Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. is acting as Dealer Manager for the Offer (the "Dealer Manager").

NEITHER THE OFFER TO PURCHASE NOR ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE OFFER HAVE BEEN FILED WITH OR REVIEWED BY ANY FEDERAL OR ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION OR REGULATORY AUTHORITY OF ANY COUNTRY, NOR HAS ANY SUCH COMMISSION OR AUTHORITY PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE OFFER TO PURCHASE OR ANY OF OTHER DOCUMENT RELATING TO THE OFFER. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS UNLAWFUL AND MAY BE A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Neither the Offer to Purchase nor this press release constitutes an offer to purchase the Notes in any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such offer under applicable securities or "blue sky" laws. If ETB becomes aware of any jurisdiction in which the making of the Offer would not be in compliance with applicable laws, ETB will make a good faith effort to comply with any such laws. If, after such good faith effort, ETB cannot comply with any such laws, the Offer will not be made to (nor will tenders of Notes be accepted from or on behalf of) the owners of Notes residing in such jurisdiction. Neither the delivery of the Offer to Purchase nor any purchase hereunder shall under any circumstances create any implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time subsequent to the date hereof or that there has been no change in the information set forth herein or in any attachments hereto or in ETB's affairs since the date hereof. The Dealer Manager may be tendering Notes in connection with the Offer. The Dealer Manager may be tendering Notes in connection with the Offer. The press release does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering of securities will only be made by an offering document and any such offering may not be registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Tender and Information Agent for the Offer is:

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

E-mail: etb@dfking.com

Website: www.dfking.com/etb

In London 65 Gresham Street London EC2V 7NQ United Kingdom Tel: +44 20 7920 9700 In New York 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, New York 10005 United States of America Attention: Andrew Beck Banks and Brokers call: +1 (212) 269-5550 All others call (toll free): (800) 967-7510

Any questions or requests for assistance or additional copies of this Offer to Purchase may be directed to the Tender and Information Agent at its telephone number or address set forth above. Any questions related to the terms of the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Manager. You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank or trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Offer.

The Dealer Manager for the Offer is:

ITAU BBA USA Securities, Inc. 540 Madison Avenue, 24th Floor New York, NY, 10022 Attention: Chief Compliance Officer Toll free: (888) 770-4828 Collect: (212) 710-6749

The Offer to Purchase is available online at www.dfking.com/etb until the consummation or termination of the Offer.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the final terms of any such transactions. ETB assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release.

