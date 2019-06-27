ETC@USC Announces Michael Wise, CTO, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group as Board Chair

At its annual Studio Technology Leaders Dinner last night, The Entertainment Technology Center @ the University of Southern California (ETC) announced Michael Wise, Chief Technology Officer, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, as new Chairman of its executive board of directors. Ken Williams, Executive Director & CEO of the ETC opened the dinner’s evening by introducing and congratulating Michael on his new leadership position on the board and also took a moment to thank outgoing ETC Chair and most recently Chief Technology Officer of 20th Century Fox Film Corporation, Hanno Basse, who has served since December 2016.

Wise, who leads the development and execution of a comprehensive technology strategy for Universal Pictures and is responsible for the day-to-day delivery of all technology initiatives and operations in support of the studio, has been a member of ETC’s executive board for the past four years since coming to Universal Pictures.

Wise commented, “I’m honored to chair the ETC, and along with my fellow board members, I look forward to creating opportunities for our industry at a time when rapid advances in technology continue to drive unprecedented innovation in how we create and tell stories.”

On behalf of the ETC, Williams remarked, “We are thrilled that Michael has agreed to serve in this new capacity as Chair and extend our best wishes and appreciation to Hanno as outgoing Chair.”

The Entertainment Technology Center@USC is a think tank and research center that brings together senior executives, innovators, thought leaders, and catalysts from the media & entertainment, consumer electronics, technology, and services industries along with the academic resources of the University of Southern California to explore and to act upon topics and issues related to the creation, archiving, distribution, and consumption of entertainment content. As an organization within the USC School of Cinematic Arts, ETC helps drive collaborative projects among its member companies and engages with next generation consumers to understand the impact of emerging technology on all aspects of the media & entertainment industry, especially technology development and implementation, the creative process, business models, and future trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005854/en/