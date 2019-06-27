Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ETC@USC Announces Michael Wise, CTO, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group as Board Chair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 03:41pm EDT

At its annual Studio Technology Leaders Dinner last night, The Entertainment Technology Center @ the University of Southern California (ETC) announced Michael Wise, Chief Technology Officer, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, as new Chairman of its executive board of directors. Ken Williams, Executive Director & CEO of the ETC opened the dinner’s evening by introducing and congratulating Michael on his new leadership position on the board and also took a moment to thank outgoing ETC Chair and most recently Chief Technology Officer of 20th Century Fox Film Corporation, Hanno Basse, who has served since December 2016.

Wise, who leads the development and execution of a comprehensive technology strategy for Universal Pictures and is responsible for the day-to-day delivery of all technology initiatives and operations in support of the studio, has been a member of ETC’s executive board for the past four years since coming to Universal Pictures.

Wise commented, “I’m honored to chair the ETC, and along with my fellow board members, I look forward to creating opportunities for our industry at a time when rapid advances in technology continue to drive unprecedented innovation in how we create and tell stories.”

On behalf of the ETC, Williams remarked, “We are thrilled that Michael has agreed to serve in this new capacity as Chair and extend our best wishes and appreciation to Hanno as outgoing Chair.”

The Entertainment Technology Center@USC is a think tank and research center that brings together senior executives, innovators, thought leaders, and catalysts from the media & entertainment, consumer electronics, technology, and services industries along with the academic resources of the University of Southern California to explore and to act upon topics and issues related to the creation, archiving, distribution, and consumption of entertainment content. As an organization within the USC School of Cinematic Arts, ETC helps drive collaborative projects among its member companies and engages with next generation consumers to understand the impact of emerging technology on all aspects of the media & entertainment industry, especially technology development and implementation, the creative process, business models, and future trends.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:05pAPPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pYANDEX : No user data was compromised during the attempt of cyber attack
PU
04:04pKURA ONCOLOGY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pSirius Captures No. 1 in MSP 501 Ranking of the Top Managed Service Providers in the World
GL
04:03pPARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA CORP. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pARIDIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:02pAlmaden Announces Results of Annual General Meeting; Provides Update on Ixtaca Project
GL
04:02pVerrica Pharmaceuticals Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2 Trial of VP-102 for the Treatment of External Genital Warts
GL
04:02pArcturus Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA for ARCT-810, for Treatment of Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency
GL
04:02pCEDAR FAIR L P : Completes Issuance of $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..
5TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : TCS : Russian lender TCS to offer GDRs to boost its capital

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About