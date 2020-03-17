Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ETFC, RESI, GCAP, and LM Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 02:57pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ETFC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to E*TRADE’s agreement to be acquired by Morgan Stanley. Shareholders of E*TRADE will receive 1.0432 shares of Morgan Stanley for each share of E*TRADE owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-etrade-financial-corporation.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Front Yard’s agreement to be acquired by Amherst Residential, LLC. Shareholders of Front Yard will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of Front Yard owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-front-yard-residential-corporation.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GAIN Capital’s agreement to be acquired by INTL FCStone Inc. Shareholders of GAIN Capital will receive $6.00 in cash for each share of GAIN Capital owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gain-capital-holdings-inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Legg Mason’s agreement to be acquired by Franklin Resources, Inc. Shareholders of Legg Mason will receive $50.00 in cash for each share of Legg Mason owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-legg-mason-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:16pUPD HOLDING CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:15pUPDATE : ABI Comment on business insurance & COVID-19
PU
03:15pCUBIC : SEC Filing (11-K) - Annual Report of Employee Stock Purchase/Savings Plan
PU
03:15pGENERAL MOTORS : Waymo Suspends Ride Service While Keeping Fully Driverless Cars on the Road in Arizona
DJ
03:15pHealthEC's Dr. Jenifer Leaf Jaeger Cited in HUD Report on Infectious Disease Prevention
GL
03:14pWinshuttle and Celonis join forces to expand and accelerate automation in SAP environments
GL
03:13pWeissLaw LLP Investigates TerraForm Power, Inc.
PR
03:13pO'Charley's Restaurants Remain Open Providing Curbside, To-Go & Delivery Services
BU
03:13pGROUPE RENAULT : Renault group morocco temporarily suspends its industrial activities in the kingdom of morocco
GL
03:11pBoddie-Noell Hardee's Locations to Go to Drive-Thru Only Service
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30/bbl as recession fears weigh
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : preparing 'air bridge' to supply Germany through epidemic
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group