ETFC, RESI, GCAP, and LM Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
03/17/2020 | 02:57pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ETFC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to E*TRADE’s agreement to be acquired by Morgan Stanley. Shareholders of E*TRADE will receive 1.0432 shares of Morgan Stanley for each share of E*TRADE owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-etrade-financial-corporation.
Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Front Yard’s agreement to be acquired by Amherst Residential, LLC. Shareholders of Front Yard will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of Front Yard owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-front-yard-residential-corporation.
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GAIN Capital’s agreement to be acquired by INTL FCStone Inc. Shareholders of GAIN Capital will receive $6.00 in cash for each share of GAIN Capital owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gain-capital-holdings-inc.
Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Legg Mason’s agreement to be acquired by Franklin Resources, Inc. Shareholders of Legg Mason will receive $50.00 in cash for each share of Legg Mason owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-legg-mason-inc.
