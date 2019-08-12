ETFMG Adds 4 ETFs to E*TRADE Commission-Free ETF Program

Thematic ETF issuer, ETFMG (ETF Managers Group), today announced the inclusion of four ETFs to the E*TRADE Commission-Free ETF Program. The inclusion became effective as of August 1, 2019. Today, the ETFMG fund lineup is comprised of 75% first to market products that provide investors access to a diverse collection of global themes, and E*TRADE will allow investors to tap into a select group of these ETFs on a commission-free basis.

The four funds added to the program and available to investors commission-free are:

Fund Name Ticker ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF HACK ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF GAMR ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF IFLY BlueStar Israel Technology ETF ITEQ

“As ETFMG expands, our products continue to prove the power of the ETF wrapper and that thematic products can have a place in any investor’s portfolio,” says CEO of ETFMG Sam Masucci. “I’ve always been a believer in making our funds accessible for everyone, and what better place than E*TRADE to give investors that ability.”

“For many investors seeking opportunities that align with their interests, thematic ETFs can be particularly appealing,” said Rich Messina, SVP, Investment Product Management at E*TRADE. “With the addition of these four ETFMG ETFs to our Commission-Free ETF Program, we continue to offer a diverse range of investment choices making it even easier for our customers to participate in the market using investment solutions with lower barriers of entry.”

About ETFMG

ETFMG (ETF Managers Group) was founded in 2014 with a vision of developing innovative thematic Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that provide investors unique exposure to new markets. Today, ETFMG has over $3.5 billion assets under management and 11 funds in market that provide access to a diverse collection of global themes. To date, 75% of our ETFs are first to market products that include unique exposure to industries such as cannabis, cybersecurity and mobile payments. We turn portfolio management strategies into successful ETFs by partnering with market segment experts bringing long-term growth opportunities to investors.

Carefully consider a Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectus, which are available on www.etfmg.com or may be obtained by calling 1-844-383-6477. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility.

Distributed by ETFMG Financial LLC. Sam Masucci is a registered rep of ETFMG Financial LLC.

About E*TRADE’s Commission-Free ETF Program

You can buy and sell the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available through the E*TRADE Securities Commission-Free ETF Program without paying brokerage commissions. For margin customers, certain ETFs purchased through the program are not margin eligible for 30 days from the purchase date. To discourage short-term trading, E*TRADE Securities may charge a short-term trading fee on sales of participating ETFs held less than 30 days. The list of commission-free ETFs is subject to change at any time without notice.

E*TRADE Securities LLC (ETS) has contracted with certain ETF companies to receive compensation in connection with the purchase of ETFs offered commission-free through ETS. This additional compensation is paid by an affiliate of the ETF. The compensation ETS receives as a result of these relationships is paid based on initial setup fees, and a percentage of invested assets ranging from 0 to 0.15% per annum, depending on the fund company.

E*TRADE Securities and ETFMG are separate and unaffiliated companies.

