ETI Ecobank Transnational : CUSTOMER NOTICE ON BANK OPERATIONS – COVID -19

CUSTOMER NOTICE ON BANK OPERATIONS - COVID -19

Dear Valued Client,

Kindly be advised that following the partial lock down of Accra and Kumasi and subsequent directives provided by the Bank of Ghana, Ecobank is taking the necessary steps to ensure that we continue to offer you uninterrupted and convenient banking services.

Effective Monday March 30, 2020, the under listed Ecobank branches within the government restricted areas will be open for business from 8:30am to 3:00pm.

There will be no Saturday banking in any of our branches till further notice.

Accra Tema Metropolitan Area 1. Ecobank Head Office Branch 2. Ecobank Tema Main 3. Ecobank Spintex 4. Ecobank Hospital Road 5. Ecobank A&C 6. Ecobank Abeka Lapaz 7. Ecobank Silver Star Tower 8. Ecobank Osu 9. Ecobank Madina - Firestone 10. Ecobank Dansoman 11.Ecobank Weija 12. Ecobank Kasoa

Kumasi Metropolitan Area

Ecobank Harper Road Ecobank Bantama Ecobank Stadium

Operations in all our branches outside the Accra and Kumasi Metropolis however remain unchanged.

Additionally, all our ATMs, payment platforms and digital channels nationwide will continue to

be operational. Please transact on Ecobank digital and limit the use of cash.

You may also contact us on social media or call us 24/7 toll free on 3225 and our friendly staff will

be available to assist you.

email: ecobankenquiries@ecobank.com

Social Media: @ecobankghanaltd

Go Digital:

EcobankOnline

...for individuals ...for SMEs ...for Corporates

ecobank.com