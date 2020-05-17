Log in
ETI Ecobank Transnational : Digitalization Partnership between Ecobank and Togo Terminal

05/17/2020 | 10:51pm EDT
Ecobank in collaboration with Togo Terminal, a subsidiary of the BOLLORE Group, have interconnected their digital platforms to allow customers of Togo Terminal to conveniently settle their bills.

TOGO TERMINAL customers no longer need to go to the branch or visit TOGO TERMINAL's website before paying their bills. Though the two options will temporarily remain available, customers can settle their bills remotely using the OMNI Platform or the Ecobank Mobile App.

Payments made by customers are automatically notified to TOGO TERMINAL via its billing platform IPAKI and a payment entry is passed to instantly credit TOGO TERMINAL account held in Ecobank Togo's books.

The partnership addresses the common goal of both organizations to provide businesses with a faster, more convenient and innovative ''customer journey'' and seeks to fully support the ambition of Togo Terminal to digitalize and automate its business.

The implementation of this partnership by Ecobank Togo serves as a pilot phase for the Group within the framework of a regional dynamic to extend it to all the remaining Affiliates.

Signed by: Eugenie ADJAHOTO, Head Corporate Bank, Ecobank Togo

Disclaimer

ETI - Ecobank Transnational Inc. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 02:50:06 UTC
