ETI Ecobank Transnational : Ecobank FY 2018 Investor Presentation

51% growth in PBT to $436m in line with guidance
|
21.0%
|
|
$0.01
|
|
61.5%
|
|
13.6%(1)
|
|
|
|
Basel II/III capital
|
Return on tangible equity
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
Cost-to-income ratio
|
|
|
|
|
adequacy ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PBT of $436 million, up $148m or 51% YoY, or up $150m on a constant currency basis(2) on operating income of $1,825m
Attributable profit to ETI of $262m, up $83m YoY, and diluted EPS of $0.01 per share
Operating expenses of $1,123m, down $8.8m(down $4.8m on a constant currency basis). Cost-to-income ratio improved to 61.5% vs 61.8% in FY17, despite slower operating income growth
Operating profit before impairment losses and taxation(3) of $702m, flat on 2017
Impairment losses on financial assets of $264m down 36% YoY; Cost-of-risk of 2.4% vs 3.3% in FY17
Strong client engagement via digital offerings, such as Ecobank Pay, Omni, and Bank Collect, drove customer deposits up $733m to $15,936m, or up $2,024m if FX translation impact excluded
Net loans and advances to customers of $9,169m, down $189m (up $608m if FX impact excluded), driven by growth in CIB, mostly in 4Q18
Basel II/III Tier 1 and CAR of 9.5% and 13.6%, respectively, as at 30 June 2018
Group moved away from using the CBN Official Rate ($1:N306) and instead adopted NAFEX rate ($1:N364) for translating
Ecobank Nigeria's financials. This had an adverse impact on ENG's equity. A capital injection of $64m was made into Nigeria in December
(1)Group consolidated CAR is at 30 June 2018. Final CAR as at 31 December 2018 will be available on 30 April 2019
(2)Constant currency excludes the impact of foreign exchange (FX) translation of our functional currencies into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes
(3)Operating profit before impairment losses and taxation is computed as operating income minus total operating expenses, a financial measure that allows investors to gauge the Group's ability to generate capital to improve our loss absorption capacity