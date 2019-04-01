Log in
ETI Ecobank Transnational : Ecobank FY 2018 Investor Presentation

04/01/2019 | 08:47am EDT

Ecobank Group

FY 2018 Earnings Review

1 April 2019

© Ecobank Group 2019| FY 2018 Earnings Presentation | 1 April 2019

1

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes 'forward-looking statements'. These statements contain the words "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Group's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for

future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to the Group's products and services) are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this presentation. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

© Ecobank Group 2019| FY 2018 Earnings Presentation | 1 April 2019

2

CEO Introduction: A year of Execution…

Solid Earnings

Growth

Shareholder

Return

Strong LOB(1)

&Regional Performance

Strategy to expand ROE

Improved

Asset Quality

Digital Bank

Our

Customers &

Our People

51% increase in PBT to $436m on operating income of $1,825m

ROE of 17.6% above COE; ROTE of 21%

Diluted EPS up 47% YoY to $0.0106

Non-paymentof dividend for FY18

Decision based on need to strengthen the Group in the face of;

Need for capital to drive growth and improve performance in key affiliates,

Potential regulatory capital demands and Liquidity buffers

Commercial Bank posted PBT of $29m,overturning a $32m loss for FY17

Consumer Bank PBT up 34% to $62m and CIB's PBT of $268m increased marginally

ROE improved across all regions with strong performance in AWA, 30% and UEMOA, 24%

Make capital investments into affiliates where performance is scale-dependent

Operate with a minimum viable presence in others

Decreasing cost-of-risk,2.4% for FY18

Instituted an NPL strategy aimed at maximising cash recoveries and reducing NPLs

Impact of subsidy-related Oil & Gas loans on Nigeria & Group

Expanded the Group's digital product offerings

Award-winning Ecobank Mobile App, Omni, EcobankPay, Bank Collect, are improving the customer experience

Online and Mobile-basedAfrica Rapid Transfer App facilitating cross-border remittances in and outside Africa

Launched the Customer Service Excellence initiative headed by a Senior Executive

Refreshed our Core Value Principles to shape behaviour and conduct

…focused on

achieving long-

term shareholder

value

1. LOB = Lines of business

© Ecobank Group 2019| FY 2018 Earnings Presentation | 1 April 2019

3

51% growth in PBT to $436m in line with guidance

21.0%

$0.01

61.5%

13.6%(1)

Basel II/III capital

Return on tangible equity

Diluted EPS

Cost-to-income ratio

adequacy ratio

PBT of $436 million, up $148m or 51% YoY, or up $150m on a constant currency basis(2) on operating income of $1,825m

Attributable profit to ETI of $262m, up $83m YoY, and diluted EPS of $0.01 per share

Operating expenses of $1,123m, down $8.8m(down $4.8m on a constant currency basis). Cost-to-income ratio improved to 61.5% vs 61.8% in FY17, despite slower operating income growth

Operating profit before impairment losses and taxation(3) of $702m, flat on 2017

Impairment losses on financial assets of $264m down 36% YoY; Cost-of-risk of 2.4% vs 3.3% in FY17

Strong client engagement via digital offerings, such as Ecobank Pay, Omni, and Bank Collect, drove customer deposits up $733m to $15,936m, or up $2,024m if FX translation impact excluded

Net loans and advances to customers of $9,169m, down $189m (up $608m if FX impact excluded), driven by growth in CIB, mostly in 4Q18

Basel II/III Tier 1 and CAR of 9.5% and 13.6%, respectively, as at 30 June 2018

Group moved away from using the CBN Official Rate ($1:N306) and instead adopted NAFEX rate ($1:N364) for translating

Ecobank Nigeria's financials. This had an adverse impact on ENG's equity. A capital injection of $64m was made into Nigeria in December

(1)Group consolidated CAR is at 30 June 2018. Final CAR as at 31 December 2018 will be available on 30 April 2019

(2)Constant currency excludes the impact of foreign exchange (FX) translation of our functional currencies into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes

(3)Operating profit before impairment losses and taxation is computed as operating income minus total operating expenses, a financial measure that allows investors to gauge the Group's ability to generate capital to improve our loss absorption capacity

© Ecobank Group 2019| FY 2018 Earnings Presentation | 1 April 2019

4

Key performance indicators

Key performance indicators

2018

2017

Profit before tax ($M)

436

288

ROE

17.8%

11.6%

ROTE(1)

21.0%

13.6%

Diluted EPS ($)

0.0106

0.0072

Operating profit before impairment losses and taxation ($M)

702

700

Net interest margin (NIM)

5.9%

6.2%

Non-interest revenue/Operating income (NIR ratio)

49.1%

46.6%

Cost-to-income ratio

61.5%

61.8%

Cost-of-risk

2.4%

3.3%

Basel II/III CAR(2)

13.6%

n.a.

Book value per ordinary share, BVPS ($)

0.06

0.08

Tangible book value per ordinary share, TBVPS ($)

0.05

0.06

ETI share price ($) - EOP(3)

0.04

0.05

(1)Return on tangible equity (ROTE) is computed by dividing the Group's profit after tax by the average applicable end-of-period tangible equity. Tangible equity represents the Group's total equity less intangible assets including goodwill

(2)Provisional estimate for June 2018 prior to completion of full calculation. The Group's consolidated calculation of Basel II/III CAR is consistent with Bank for International Settlements (BIS) standards and comparable with other international banks. Given the relative size of the Group's exposure outside UEMOA, we adjust for the home-host disparity in sovereign risk weighting that arise on consolidation

(3)The USD/NGN rate used to convert ETI's end-of-period NGN share price into U.S. dollar is sourced from Bloomberg; EOP = end-of-period

© Ecobank Group 2019| FY 2018 Earnings Presentation | 1 April 2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ETI - Ecobank Transnational Inc. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 12:46:12 UTC
