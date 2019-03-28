ETI Ecobank Transnational : Ecobank reports 51% increase in profit before tax to $436 million for 2018

Lomé, Togo 28 March 2019

Ecobank reports a 51% increase in profit before tax to $436 million and a return on tangible equity of 21.0% for the year-ended 2018.

ROE 17.8% EPS $0.01 Cost-to-income 61.5% Loan-to-deposit 61.5% ROTE1 21.0% TBVPS2 $0.05 Cost-of-risk 2.4% Basel II/II CAR3 13.6%

Ade Ayeyemi, Group CEO said, "Our financial performance in 2018 was remarkable in many ways and reflected the meaningful and significant progress that we have made against the priorities that we set in our 'Roadmap to Leadership' strategy. We delivered a 51% growth in profit before tax to $436 million and generated a return on tangible equity of 21%. Our cost-of-risk of 2.4% was an improvement on 2017 and demonstrated the progress that we have made addressing credit quality issues and enhancing internal control processes.

"In Francophone and Anglophone West Africa regions we delivered sustainable growth and value for shareholders. While in Nigeria, and the Central, Eastern and Southern Africa, regions we are spurred on by the gradual progress being made. Our businesses continued to serve customers diligently and with purpose and all delivered profit growth in 2018, with Commercial Bank overturning the loss before tax made in 2017.

"We continued to invest in the technology platforms to accelerate our shift from 'physical' to 'digital' and we are supporting our customers with digitally innovative products to enrich their engagements with Ecobank. To meet a key goal of expanding financial services to the unbanked, we have increased the number of Xpress Points, our agency network, to about 14,000 and we plan to grow this number. Our cash management and trade finance products, such as, Omni and e-Trade,are providing our customers withthe convenience and efficiency of executing their cross-border transactions across Africa.

"Overall, we are excited about the prospects for the firm and for Africa. Yes, risks remain, and economic cycles come and go, but we will remain steadfast in serving our customers well. I am proud of the work that Ecobankers have done in the last three years to stabilise the firm and position it for long-term success. I am very grateful to them."

Performance and Business Highlights