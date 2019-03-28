|
ETI Ecobank Transnational : Ecobank reports 51% increase in profit before tax to $436 million for 2018
03/28/2019 | 06:46pm EDT
Ecobank reports a 51% increase in profit before tax to $436 million and a return on tangible equity of 21.0% for the year-ended 2018.
|
Ade Ayeyemi, Group CEO said, "Our financial performance in 2018 was remarkable in many ways and reflected the meaningful and significant progress that we have made against the priorities that we set in our 'Roadmap to Leadership' strategy. We delivered a 51% growth in profit before tax to $436 million and generated a return on tangible equity of 21%. Our cost-of-risk of 2.4% was an improvement on 2017 and demonstrated the progress that we have made addressing credit quality issues and enhancing internal control processes.
"In Francophone and Anglophone West Africa regions we delivered sustainable growth and value for shareholders. While in Nigeria, and the Central, Eastern and Southern Africa, regions we are spurred on by the gradual progress being made. Our businesses continued to serve customers diligently and with purpose and all delivered profit growth in 2018, with Commercial Bank overturning the loss before tax made in 2017.
"We continued to invest in the technology platforms to accelerate our shift from 'physical' to 'digital' and we are supporting our customers with digitally innovative products to enrich their engagements with Ecobank. To meet a key goal of expanding financial services to the unbanked, we have increased the number of Xpress Points, our agency network, to about 14,000 and we plan to grow this number. Our cash management and trade finance products, such as, Omni and e-Trade,are providing our customers withthe convenience and efficiency of executing their cross-border transactions across Africa.
"Overall, we are excited about the prospects for the firm and for Africa. Yes, risks remain, and economic cycles come and go, but we will remain steadfast in serving our customers well. I am proud of the work that Ecobankers have done in the last three years to stabilise the firm and position it for long-term success. I am very grateful to them."
Performance and Business Highlights
Profit before tax of $436 million, up $148 million, or 51%, on operating income (net revenue) of $1,825 million Profit attributable to shareholders of ETI up $83 million to $262 million with EPS up 47% to $0.01 per share
Cost-to-income ratio improved to 61.5%, reflecting efficiency gains. Continued spend on digitalisation and the rollout of Xpress Points, our agency network
Return on assets (ROA) of 1.5%, return on equity (ROE) of 17.8%, and return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 21.0%
Decision not to reinstate dividend payments based on various needs in the 'Execution' phase of 'Roadmap to Leadership' strategy. Decision taken to continue to strengthen subsidiaries, ensure compliance with upcoming regulatory capital demands, and grow liquidity buffers in the Holdco
Strong client engagement via digital product offerings, such as Ecobank Pay, Omni, and Bank Collect contributed to the increase in customer deposits by $733 million to $15,936 million
Net loans and advances to customers of $9,167 million, down 2%. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation in U.S. dollars for reporting purposes (FX), loans increased 6%, with 4Q18 growth of $527 million
Basel II/III Tier 1 and Capital Adequacy Ratio of 9.5% and 13.6%, respectively, as at 30 June 2018
The Group's decision to move away from using the CBN Official Rate ($1:NGN306) and adopt Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing (NAFEX) rate ($1:NGN364) for translating Ecobank Nigeria's financials had an adverse impact on equity. A capital injection of $64 million was made into Nigeria in December 2018
Business segments are delivering on their strategic priorities - Commercial Bank made a profit of $29 million for 2018 compared to a loss of $32 million for 2017; Consumer Bank's profit before tax increased by 35% to $62 million; and Corporate and Investment Bank's profit before tax of $268 million was marginally higher on 2017
The restructuring efforts we undertook in the last few years aimed at Securing the Foundations, and particularly focused on Nigeria and CESA, are yielding results, albeit slowly. Our business in Nigeria is progressively improving, while CESA increased ROE to 13.5% vs 6.0% in 2017
1ROTE is computed by dividing the Group's profit after tax by the average end-of-period tangible equity. Tangible equity represents the Group's total equity less intangible assets including goodwill
2Tangible book value per ordinary share (TBVPS) is computed by dividing the Group's tangible equity with the end-of-period number of ordinary shares outstanding
3Group consolidated CAR is at 30 June 2018. Final CAR as at 31 December 2018 will be available on 30 April 2019
Enriching the customer experience with innovative products and services - such as the Ecobank Mobile App and Ecobank Pay; Our App-based Rapid Transfer, that enables diaspora to transfer money cheaper; and Omni-Lite for small business, providing effective ease of transacting
ECOBANK GROUP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
Full year 2018, Ecobank reported profit before tax of $436 million on operating income or net revenue of $1,825 million, compared to a profit before tax of $288 million on operating income of $1,831 million for the full year 2017.
Comparisons noted in the commentary below are calculated for the year ended 31 December 2018 versus the year ended 31 December 2017, unless otherwise specified.
GROUP
|
|
|
|
|
In Constant $
|
Year ended 31 December (in millions of $)
|
2018
|
2017
|
YoY
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
930
|
977
|
(5)%
|
936
|
Non-interest revenue
|
895
|
854
|
5%
|
891
|
Operating income
|
1,825
|
1,831
|
(0.3)%
|
1,827
|
Operating expenses
|
1,123
|
1,132
|
(0.8)%
|
1,127
|
Operating profit before impairment losses & taxation
|
702
|
700
|
0%
|
700
|
Impairment losses on financial assets
|
264
|
411
|
(36)%
|
261
|
Profit before tax
|
436
|
288
|
51%
|
439
|
Profit after tax
|
328
|
228
|
44%
|
325
|
Profit attributable to ow ners of the parent
|
262
|
179
|
47%
|
|
Basic EPS ($)
|
0.0106
|
0.0072
|
47%
|
|
Diluted EPS ($)
|
0.0106
|
0.0072
|
47%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average total assets (ROA)1
|
1.5%
|
1.2%
|
|
|
Return on average total equity (ROE)2
|
17.8%
|
13.3%
|
|
|
Return on average tangible equity (ROTE)3
|
21.0%
|
15.6%
|
|
|
Net interest margin (NIM)
|
5.9%
|
6.2%
|
|
|
Cost-to-income ratio (CIR)
|
61.5%
|
61.8%
|
|
|
Impact on returns assuming $400m convertible debt fully converts to equity:
|
|
|
|
Return on average total equity (ROE)
|
17.8%
|
-
|
|
|
Return on average tangible equity (ROTE)
|
20.6%
|
-
|
|
N o t e : Selected income statement lines only and totals may not sum up. (1) ROA is calculated as the Group's profit after tax divided by average end-of-period total assets (2) ROE calculated as the Group's profit after tax divided by average end-of- period total equity (3) Return on tangible equity (ROTE) is computed by dividing the Group's profit after tax by the average applicable end-of-period tangible equity (4) The ROE and ROTE reflects IFRS 9 day one impact of a reduction of c.$ 299m to retained earnings
Profit before tax of $436 million, increased $148 million, or 51%, driven by a significant decrease in impairment losses. Excluding the impact of FX translation, profit before tax increased by 52% or $150 million.
Operating income (net revenue) of $1,825 million was essentially flat on 2017. The growth in operating income was similarly flat if the impact of FX translation is excluded. This reflected lower net interest income growth, offset by an increase in non-interest revenue. The revenue mix continues to be strong as we continue to drive value in the non- interest revenue lines including the digital banking products. The share of non-interest revenue to operating income was 49.1% for 2018 compared with 46.6% for 2017, further reflecting the benefits of our diversified business model.
Net interest income of $930 million, decreased $48 million, or 5%. The decrease reflected a shift in the balance sheet mix of financial securities. Thus, increases in interest income from investment securities, treasury bills, inter-bank lending, and Corporate and Investment Bank loans, mostly in the Francophone Africa countries, were offset by declines in customer loans within Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank, and the adverse impact of the lower rate environment in Nigeria on Financial Trading Assets. The decrease in loan balances reflected the strategic shift towards investment securities especially in the more economically stable Francophone Africa countries and less from credit origination, especially in an anemic economic recovery.
Non-interestrevenue of $895 million, increased $42 million, or 5%. The increase was primarily driven by fees and commissions income, led by cash management and cards, and a gain on the sale of investment securities and properties in Nigeria. These gains were largely offset by a decrease in fees on client FX sales and fixed-
Operating expenses fell $9 million, or 1%, to $1,123 million. Excluding the impact of FX translation, expenses were flat. Staff expenses declined 1%, driven by headcount reductions, while costs associated with systems development and head office investments led to a 2% increase in depreciation and amortisation expense. Other operating expenses decreased by 2%, driven by lower expenses from rent and utilities and insurance. Overall, the decrease in operating expenses reflected the accrued benefits from the restructuring exercises in the last two years. The cost-to-income ratio, as a result, improved to 61.5% from 61.8% in 2017, despite slower revenue growth. Our continued investments in technology continues to positively impact costs and as a result we expect the cost-to-income ratio to trend towards the mid-50% +/- in the medium-term.
Impairment losses on financial assets were $264 million (of which $240 million were on loans and advances to customers), compared to $411 million (of which $326 million were on loans and advances to customers) for 2017. The decrease in impairment losses was driven by lower impairments within Commercial Bank and Corporate and Investment Bank, mostly in Nigeria. The cost-of-risk, as a result, improved from 3.3% in 2017 to 2.4% in 2018.
Selected Balance Sheet Information
|
|
31 Dec
|
31 Dec
|
Period As At: (in millions of $, except per share amounts)
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
|
|
Gross loans and advances to customers
|
9,807
|
9,913
|
Less: allow ance for impairments
|
639
|
555
|
Net loans and advances to customers
|
9,169
|
9,358
|
Deposits from customers
|
15,936
|
15,203
|
Total assets
|
22,582
|
22,432
|
Equity attributable to ow ners of the parent
|
1,537
|
1,881
|
Total equity
|
1,812
|
2,172
|
Loan-to-deposit ratio
|
61.5%
|
65.2%
|
Basel II/III total capital adequacy ratio (CAR)1
|
13.6%
|
-
|
End-of-period ordinary shares outstanding (millions of shares)
|
24,730
|
24,730
|
# of ordinary shares to be issued if issued dilutive instruments converted (see appendix )
|
1,302
|
-
|
# of ordinary shares to be issued if convertible bond converts
|
6,667
|
-
|
|
|
|
Per share data ($)
|
|
|
Book value per ordinary share, BVPS
|
0.06
|
0.08
|
Tangible book value per ordinary share, TBVPS
|
0.05
|
0.06
|
Share price
|
0.04
|
0.05
(1) The Group consolidated CAR is as of 30 June 2018. Final CAR as at 31 December 2018 will be available on 30 April 2019
Net loans and advances to customers of $9,169 million, decreased by $189 million, or 2%. Excluding the impact of FX translation, loans increased by $608 million, reflecting growth within Corporate and Investment Bank, and Consumer Bank, within UEMOA, AWA, and CESA, regions, particularly in the fourth-quarter. This growth was partially offset by the $299 million day one impact from the implementation of IFRS 9.
Deposits from customers increased by $733 million, or 5%, to $15,936 million. Excluding the impact of FX translation, deposits increased by $2.0 billion. The increase was driven by Corporate and Investment Bank and Commercial Bank, where deposit growth was driven by strong customer engagements especially through digital products and channel offerings.
Total equity of $1,812 million decreased 17%, or 6%, excluding the impact of FX translation, as the significant growth in profits was partially offset by the adverse impact from other comprehensive income (OCI) items and from the full impact of the implementation of IFRS 9. The primary OCI drivers were the foreign currency translation reserves (FCTR), which moved by $295 million, which negatively impacted equity, due primarily to the Group's decision to adopt the NAFEX rate. As a result, Nigeria's contribution to the FCTR movement was approximately $158 million. Equity was additionally impacted by the depreciation of the XOF/XAF and GHS against the US dollar. Also, changes in the fair value of debt instruments (the equivalent of AFS movements pre-IFRS 9) of $73 million, driven by the revaluation of investments held in Nigeria and other affiliates, negatively impacted equity.
The Group calculated its Basel II/III total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 13.6% is at 30 June 2018. Its capital
adequacy as at 31 December 2018 will be finalized on 30 April 2019.
Asset Quality
|
|
31 Dec
|
|
31 Dec
|
In millions of $
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
Impairment losses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On loans & advances
|
240
|
326
|
|
Of w hich stage 1: 12-month ECL(1)
|
(82)
|
|
n.a.
|
Of w hich stage 2: Life-time ECL
|
(16)
|
|
n.a.
|
Of w hich stage 3: Life-time ECL
|
338
|
|
n.a.
|
On other financial assets
|
24
|
85
|
|
Impairment losses on financial assets
|
264
|
411
|
|
Cost-of-risk(2)
|
2.4%
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 Dec
|
|
31 Dec
|
As at:
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
Gross loans and advances to customers
|
9,807
|
9,913
|
|
Of w hich stage 1
|
7,677
|
|
n.a.
|
Of w hich stage 2
|
1,186
|
|
n.a.
|
Of w hich stage 3, credit impaired loans (non-performing loans)
|
945
|
|
n.a.
|
Less: allow ance for impairments (expected credit loss)
|
639
|
555
|
|
Of w hich stage 1: 12-month ECL
|
89
|
|
n.a.
|
Of w hich stage 2: Life-time ECL
|
81
|
|
n.a.
|
Of w hich stage 3: Life-time ECL
|
468
|
|
n.a.
|
Net loans and advances to customers
|
9,169
|
9,358
|
|
NPL ratio
|
9.6%
|
10.7%
|
|
NPL coverage
|
67.6%
|
52.4%
|
|
Stage 3 cover ratio(3)
|
49.5%
|
|
n.a.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 Dec
|
|
31 Dec
|
In millions of $
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stage 3 Gross loans / individually credit impaired
|
945
|
1,060
|
|
Less: allow ance for impairments
|
468
|
|
555
|
|
|
477
|
505
|
|
Fair value of collateral
|
(565)
|
(586)
|
|
Amount of (over) / under collateralisation
|
(89)
|
(81)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Expected Credit Losses
(1)Cost-of-riskis computed on an annualised basis; Note: totals may not add up due to rounding
(2)Stage 3 cover ratio is for the period as at 31 December 2018 only
Impaired loans (non-performingloans) were $945 million as at 31 December 2018 compared to $1,060 as at 31 December 2017. The decrease in non-performing loans (NPL) was driven by loan write-offs within Commercial Bank and Corporate and Investment Bank. In addition, the continued implementation of our NPL strategy aimed at maximisation of cash recoveries and reduction in NPLs, contributed effectively to reducing our NPLs in 2018. The NPL ratio improved to 9.6% compared with 10.7% in the prior year. The reserve allowance for impairment losses was $639 million compared to $555 million in the prior year. The increase was driven by higher impairment losses on stage 3 loans driven by refreshment of model inputs under IFRS 9, largely offset by loan write-offs.
GEOGRAPHICAL REGION FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Ecobank segments its businesses in Africa into four geographical regions. These reportable operating segments are
Nigeria, Francophone West Africa (UEMOA), Anglophone West Africa (AWA), Central, Eastern and Southern, Africa (CESA).
Comparisons noted in the commentary below are calculated for the year ended 31 December 2018 versus the year ended 31 December 2017, unless otherwise specified.
Summary performance - Geographical Regions(In millions of $, except for ratios)
|
|
|
|
|
|
ETI &
|
|
|
|
|
NIGERIA
|
UEMOA
|
AWA
|
CESA
|
OTHERS
|
Subtotal: Entities
|
RV(2)
|
Ecobank Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income statement highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (net revenue)
|
444
|
511
|
394
|
450
|
27
|
1,825
|
-
|
1,825
|
Total operating expenses
|
275
|
310
|
204
|
271
|
63
|
1,123
|
-
|
1,123
|
Operating profit before impairment
|
169
|
201
|
190
|
178
|
(36)
|
702
|
-
|
702
|
losses & taxation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment losses on financial assets
|
78
|
50
|
42
|
67
|
40
|
276
|
(13)
|
264
|
Profit before tax
|
91
|
151
|
148
|
111
|
(78)
|
423
|
13
|
436
|
Profit after tax
|
90
|
143
|
103
|
68
|
(87)
|
316
|
13
|
329
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance sheet highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and advances to customers, net
|
2,313
|
3,744
|
1,123
|
1,619
|
370
|
9,169
|
-
|
9,169
|
Total assets
|
5,431
|
8,819
|
3,233
|
5,394
|
(295)
|
22,582
|
-
|
22,582
|
Deposits from customers
|
3,523
|
5,737
|
2,447
|
4,047
|
182
|
15,936
|
-
|
15,936
|
Total equity
|
716
|
592
|
374
|
513
|
(383)
|
1,812
|
-
|
1,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROA
|
1.6%
|
1.6%
|
3.3%
|
1.4%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.5%
|
ROE
|
11.0%
|
23.7%
|
29.7%
|
13.5%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17.8%
|
Cost-to-income ratio
|
61.9%
|
60.7%
|
51.9%
|
60.3%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
61.5%
|
NPL ratio
|
13.7%
|
5.5%
|
10.3%
|
10.7%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9.6%
|
NPL coverage
|
66.3%
|
50.5%
|
57.8%
|
75.3%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
67.6%
|
Loan-to-deposit ratio
|
72.2%
|
67.1%
|
48.8%
|
43.5%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
61.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.ETI & Others comprise ETI, the Holdco, eProcess (the Group's technology service company), the International business in Paris, Ecobank Development Corp. (the Group's Investment Banking and Securities and Asset Management businesses), and the impact of other affiliates and structured entities of ETI. The impact of consolidation eliminations is also included in 'ETI & Others'
2.The Resolution Vehicle (RV), a structured entity that was set up in Nigeria to purchase and hold the challenged legacy risk assets from Ecobank Nigeria.
