ETI Ecobank Transnational : announces Appointment of Group CFO

08/07/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

Press release

ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF AYO ADEPOJU AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Lomé, 1st August 2019 - Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI, the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, announces that Ayo Adepoju has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect. As a member of the Group Executive Committee, he will report directly to the Group Chief Executive Officer.

Ayo Adepoju was appointed as the Acting Group Chief Financial Officer in April 2019.

Ade Ayeyemi Group Chief Executive Officer said: "We are pleased to announce Ayo's appointment as

Group Chief Financial Officer. During the period in which he has been performing the role in acting capacity, Ayo has shown clear capacity to lead our finance function. His financial acumen, industry knowledge and company experience, including playing a key role in our recent inaugural Eurobond issuance, make Ayo well qualified to provide financial leadership and strategic vision to the bank. I warmly congratulate Ayo and look forward to continuing to work with him closely"

Prior to his current role, Ayo Adepoju was Group Head of Business Performance and Analytics. He worked on the strategic aspects of the financial management of the Group, including close equity investor interaction. He has built up significant experience within the Group and has a deep understanding of the underlying drivers of the business across Africa which are imperative for the continued growth of the Group.

Ayo has also worked in the past as Ecobank's Group Financial Controller, when he was responsible for financial and regulatory reporting for the Group. Prior to joining Ecobank, he had a career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in London and Lagos as an Assurance Manager in the financial services practice. He is an Accounting graduate of the University of Lagos, Nigeria, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree with First Class Honours and has an MBA from Warwick Business School, United Kingdom. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) with national overall best prize awards at two consecutive stages of the ICAN examinations. He has attended executive education courses at both the Harvard Business School and the London Business School.

Adenike Laoye

Group Head Corporate Communications

ENDS

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ('ETI' or 'The Group')

Incorporated in Lomé, Togo in 1988, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ('ETI') is the parent company of the leading independent pan-African banking group, Ecobank. It currently has a presence in 36 African countries, namely: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo (Brazzaville), Congo (Democratic Republic), Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The Group employs 15,500 people in 40 different countries. Ecobank provides consumer and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and securities, wealth and asset management to over 19 million customers, ranging from individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, regional and multinational corporations, financial institutions, international organisations and governments via over 800 branches and offices, 2,731 ATMs, the internet (ecobank.com), and mobile banking.

Contact Media:

Mireille Bokpe-Anoumou

Group Corporate Communications Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) 2365, Boulevard du Mono

Lomé, Togo

Tél.: +228 22 21 03 03

Email : mbokpe@ecobank.com

Disclaimer

ETI - Ecobank Transnational Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 17:49:09 UTC
