ETS : Annual Results Announcement for the year ended 31 December 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. ETS GROUP LIMITED 易 通 訊 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 8031) ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE") GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration. Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM. This announcement for which the directors (the "Directors") of ETS Group Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading. - 1 - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS The Group's revenue for the year ended 31 December 2019 was approximately HK$132,333,000 representing a decrease of approximately 6.6% as compared to that of approximately HK$141,741,000 in 2018. Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 was approximately HK$7,591,000 representing an increase of approximately 92.4% as compared to that of approximately HK$3,946,000 in 2018. Earnings per share for the year ended 31 December 2019 was HK2.7 cents (2018: HK1.4 cents). The board of Directors does not recommend a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019 (2018: nil). - 2 - C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F P R O F I T O R L O S S A N D O T H E R COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2019 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 3 132,333 141,741 Other income 251 440 Other losses - net (2,018) (407) Employee benefits expenses (89,086) (82,611) Depreciation and amortization (11,296) (9,048) Other operating expenses (20,481) (44,409) Operating profit 9,703 5,706 Finance costs (326) (323) Profit before tax 4 9,377 5,383 Income tax expense 5 (1,786) (1,437) Profit for the year 7,591 3,946 Other comprehensive income for the year - - Total comprehensive income for the year 7,591 3,946 Profit attributable to owners of the Company 7,591 3,946 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to owners of the Company 7,591 3,946 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company - Basic and diluted (HK cents) 6 2.7 1.4 - 3 - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2019 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 5,509 4,574 Right-of-use assets 10,236 - Intangible assets 12,379 12,263 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - - Deferred income tax assets 805 1,181 Other assets 205 205 29,134 18,223 Current assets Contract assets 8,624 11,709 Trade and other receivables 7 47,024 55,308 Tax recoverable 127 - Pledged bank deposits 9,080 9,029 Bank trust account balances 9,823 36,522 Cash and cash equivalents 57,899 47,848 132,577 160,416 Current liabilities Contract liabilities 1,931 2,235 Trade and other payables 8 26,176 50,135 Amounts due to related companies 13 11 Current income tax liabilities 1,964 703 Borrowings 5,000 11,632 Lease liabilities 3,381 - 38,465 64,716 Net current assets 94,112 95,700 Total assets less current liabilities 123,246 113,923 - 4 - 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities 91 195 Borrowings - 149 Lease liabilities 1,985 - 2,076 344 Net assets 121,170 113,579 Equity attributable to the owners of the Company Share capital 9 2,800 2,800 Share premium 9 25,238 25,238 Reserves 93,132 85,541 Total equity 121,170 113,579 - 5 - NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 GENERAL INFORMATION

ETS Group Limited (the " Company ") is an investment holding company. ETS Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively referred as to the " Group ") are principally engaged in providing comprehensive multi-media contact service, contact centre system, staff insourcing and financial services in Hong Kong.

The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 29 June 2011 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands and its shares have been listed on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with effect from 9 January 2012.

As at 31 December 2019, the directors of the Company regard Million Top Enterprises Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, as the parent and ultimate holding company of the Company, Mr. Tang Shing Bor is the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Group.

The address of the Company's registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. The address of the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong is 4th Floor, China Paint Building, 1163 Canton Road, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars (" HK$ "), unless otherwise stated. These consolidated financial statements have been approved for issued by the Board of Directors on 20 March 2020. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.

2.1 Basis of preparation

The consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with all applicable Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard (" HKFRSs ") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (" HKICPA "). In the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of the Stock Exchange and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The consolidated financial statements set out in this announcement have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of the financial assets at fair value through profit or loss which are measured at fair value.

The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with HKFRSs requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements. - 6 - 2.1.1 New and amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA for the first time in the current year: HKFRS 16 HK(IFRIC) - Int 23 Amendments to HKFRS 9 Amendments to HKAS 19 Amendments to HKAS 28 Amendments to HKFRSs Leases Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial positions and performance for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements. HKFRS 16 Leases The Group has applied HKFRS 16 for the first time in the current year. HKFRS 16 superseded HKAS 17 Leases ("HKAS 17"), and the related interpretations. Definition of a lease The Group has elected the practical expedient to apply HKFRS 16 to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease and not apply this standard to contracts that were not previously identified as containing a lease. Therefore, the Group has not reassessed contracts which already existed prior to the date of initial application. For contracts entered into or modified on or after 1 January 2019, the Group applies the definition of a lease in accordance with the requirements set out in HKFRS 16 in assessing whether a contract contains a lease. As a lessee When applying the modified retrospective approach under HKFRS 16 at transition, the Group applied the practical expedients to leases previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17, on lease-by-lease basis, to the extent relevant to the respective lease contracts: relied on the assessment of whether leases are onerous by applying HKAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets as an alternative of impairment review;

as an alternative of impairment review; elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for leases with lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application;

right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for leases with lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application; excluded initial direct costs from measuring the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application; and

right-of-use assets at the date of initial application; and used hindsight based on facts and circumstances as at date of initial application in determining the lease term for the Group's leases with extension and termination options. - 7 - 2.1.2 New standards, amendments to existing standards and interpretations not yet adopted Certain new accounting standards, amendments to existing standards and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for 31 December 2019 reporting periods and have not been early adopted by the Group: Effective for annual periods beginning on or Standards Subject of amendment after Amendments to HKAS 1 and Definition of Material 1 January 2020 HKAS 8 Amendments to HKFRS 9, Interest Rate Benchmark Reform 1 January 2020 HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts 1 January 2021 Amendments to HKFRS 10 and Sale or Contribution of Assets between A date to be HKAS 28 an Investor and its Associate or determined Joint Venture Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of Business Note Note: Effective for business combination for which the acquisition date is on or after the beginning of the first annual periods on or after 1 January 2020. In addition to the above new and amendments to HKFRSs, a revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting was issued in 2018. Its consequential amendments, the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS Standards, will be effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020. The director of the Company anticipates that the application of all new and amendments to HKFRSs will have no material impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group in the future. 3. SEGMENT INFORMATION AND REVENUE The directors of the Company review the Group's internal financial reporting and other information and also obtain other relevant external information in order to assess performance and allocate resources, and operating segment is identified with reference to these. The reportable operating segments derive their revenue primarily from the following business units in Hong Kong: Outsourcing inbound contact services; Outsourcing outbound contact services; Staff insourcing services; Contact service centre and service centre facilities management services; Financial services segment which principally comprises commission income from broker business and asset management services, credit finance; and The "Others" segment which principally comprises sales of system and software, licence service fee income and system maintenance fee income. - 8 - The segment information provided to the board of directors for the reportable segments for the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2019 are as follows: For the year ended 31 December 2019 Contact service centre and service Outsourcing Outsourcing centre inbound outbound Staff facilities contact contact insourcing management Financial services services services services services Others Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment revenue 11,833 28,180 56,291 10,913 21,029 4,087 132,333 Segment results 1,364 4,002 5,707 2,447 7,027 1,560 22,107 Depreciation and amortization 1,186 2,877 - 2,870 1,737 1,754 10,424 Total segment assets 5,398 14,859 10,328 10,713 39,688 3,736 84,722 Total segment assets includes: Additions to non-current assets (other than financial instruments) 1,173 2,847 - 2,840 4 1,353 8,217 Total segment liabilities 1,574 2,518 2,444 1,561 19,590 1,055 28,742 - 9 - For the year ended 31 December 2018 Contact service centre and service Outsourcing Outsourcing centre inbound outbound Staff facilities contact contact insourcing management Financial services services services services services Others Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment revenue 16,351 43,689 59,684 11,057 6,772 4,188 141,741 Segment results 2,076 6,005 6,996 2,138 (2,759) 1,735 16,191 Depreciation and amortization 1,500 2,376 - 2,376 1,156 1,459 8,867 Total segment assets 6,695 19,651 16,276 6,123 46,952 4,240 99,937 Total segment assets includes: Additions to non-current assets (other than financial instruments) 1,188 1,880 - 1,880 218 1,422 6,588 Total segment liabilities 1,026 3,892 3,621 1,901 36,967 1,018 48,425 There were no inter-segment sales during the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2019. The revenue from external parties reported to the directors of the Company is measured in a manner consistent with that in the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. A reconciliation of segment results to profit before tax is as follows: 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment results for reportable segments 22,107 16,191 Unallocated: Other income 251 440 Other losses - net (2,018) (407) Depreciation and amortization (872) (181) Finance costs (326) (323) Corporate and other unallocated expenses (9,765) (10,337) Profit before tax 9,377 5,383 The amounts provided to the directors of the Company with respect to total assets are measured in a manner consistent with that of the consolidated financial statements. These assets are allocated based on the operations of the segment. - 10 - Reportable segments' assets are reconciled to total assets as follows: 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment assets for reportable segments 84,722 99,937 Unallocated: Property, plant and equipment 23 391 Right-of-use assets 1,218 - Tax recoverable 127 - Deferred income tax assets 805 1,181 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - - Corporate and other unallocated assets 74,816 77,130 Total assets per consolidated statement of financial position 161,711 178,639 The amounts provided to the directors of the Company with respect to total liabilities are measured in a manner consistent with that of the consolidated financial statements. These liabilities are allocated based on the operations of the segment. Reportable segments' liabilities are reconciled to total liabilities as follows: 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment liabilities for reportable segments 28,742 48,425 Unallocated: Deferred income tax liabilities 91 195 Current income tax liabilities 1,964 703 Borrowings 5,000 11,781 Lease liabilities 1,827 - Corporate and other unallocated liabilities 2,917 3,956 Total liabilities per consolidated statement of financial position 40,541 65,060 Breakdown of the revenue from all services is as follows: Analysis of revenue by category 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Service fee income from provision of telecommunication and related services 50,926 71,097 Financial services income 21,029 6,772 Licencing and sales of system and software 2,223 2,579 System maintenance income 1,864 1,609 Staff insourcing services 56,291 59,684 132,333 141,741 - 11 - The Company is domiciled in the Cayman Islands with the Group's major operations located in Hong Kong. The result of its revenue from external customers in Hong Kong is approximately HK$131,591,000 (2018: approximately HK$141,200,000), and the total of revenue from external customers from other country is approximately HK$742,000 (2018: approximately HK$541,000). The total of non-current assets other than financial instruments and deferred tax assets (there are no employment benefit assets and rights arising under insurance contracts) located in Hong Kong is approximately HK$28,124,000 (2018: approximately HK$16,837,000), and none of these non-current assets is located in other countries (2018: Nil). Information about major customers Revenue from major customers, each of whom contributed to 10% or more of the Group's total revenues, is set out below: 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Customer A 31,551 32,179 Customer B N/A1 17,347 Customer C 23,956 14,560 Customer D 15,622 N/A1 1 The corresponding revenue did not contribute to 10% or more of the total revenues of the Group. 4. PROFIT BEFORE TAX 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Profit before tax is stated after charging/(crediting): Depreciation and amortization Depreciation of owned property, plant and equipment 2,874 5,063 Depreciation of assets under finance lease - 140 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 4,479 - Amortization of intangible assets 3,943 3,845 Total depreciation and amortization 11,296 9,048 Auditors' remuneration 1,100 1,100 Provision for/(Reversal of) impairment of financial and contract assets - net 487 (379) Operating lease payments in respect of rented premises - 6,619 Expenses relating to short-term leases 1,620 - - 12 - 5. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Hong Kong profits tax has been provided at a rate of 16.5% (2018: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profits arising in or derived from Hong Kong for the year. 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Current tax: Current tax on profits for the year 1,698 1,894 Adjustment in respect of prior year (184) (180) Total current tax 1,514 1,714 Deferred income tax 272 (277) Income tax expense 1,786 1,437 EARNINGS PER SHARE

The calculation of the basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company is based on (i) the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year; and (ii) the weighted average number of 280,000,000 ordinary shares issued during the year (2018: 280,000,000 ordinary shares).

The diluted earnings per share is equal to the basic earnings per share as there were no dilutive potential ordinary shares in issue during the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2019. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade receivables Amounts receivables arising from multi-media contact services and contact centre system, and advisory services 27,066 29,220 Amounts receivables arising from financial services business - Client-margin 2,197 - - Clearing house 6,250 50 Loan receivables 5,038 - Less: loss allowance (1,257) (595) Trade receivables - net 39,294 28,675 Other receivables, deposits and prepayments 7,759 26,772 Less: loss allowance (29) (139) Other receivables, deposits and prepayments - net 7,730 26,633 47,024 55,308 - 13 - The average credit period on the Group's sales is 30 days (2018: 30 days). The aging analysis of the trade receivables net of loss allowance based on invoice date is as follows: 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 0 - 30 days 10,500 9,296 31 - 60 days 3,021 8,676 61 - 90 days 2,800 5,153 Over 90 days 9,637 5,500 25,958 28,625 The settlements of amounts receivables arising from financial services business are two days after trade date. No aging analysis is disclosed as, in the opinion of the directors, the aged analysis does not give additional value in view of nature of these receivables. Margin clients are required to pledge securities collateral to the Group in order to obtain the margin facilities for securities trading. As at 31 December 2019, loan to margin client is secured by client's securities pledged as collateral with market value of approximately HK$15,428,000 (2018: Nil). Management has assessed the market value of the pledged securities of each individual client who has margin shortfall at the end of each reporting period. The margin loan is repayable on demand, bear variable interest at commercial rates and denominated in HK$. The Group's loan receivables, which arise from the money lending business, are denominated in HK$. The loan receivables are mainly secured by property located in Hong Kong and receivables and are not past due based on contractual maturity date as at 31 December 2019. All the loan receivables are entered with contractual maturity within 1 year. Loan receivables are interest-bearing at a rate range from 12% to 20% per annum (2018: Nil). 8. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade payables 2,486 4,177 Amounts payable arising from financial services business - Clients-cash 6,992 636 - Clients-margin 3,582 35,740 - Clearing house 5,496 195 Other payables and accruals 7,620 9,387 26,176 50,135 - 14 - At 31 December 2019, the aging analysis of the trade payables based on invoice date is as follows: 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 0 - 30 days 1,260 2,565 31 - 60 days 761 684 61 - 90 days 227 219 Over 90 days 238 709 2,486 4,177 The settlements of amounts payable arising from financial services business are two days after trade date. No aging analysis is disclosed as, in the opinion of the directors, the aged analysis does not give additional value in view of the nature of these payables. 9. SHARE CAPITAL AND PREMIUM Ordinary Number of shares of ordinary shares HK$0.01 each Share premium HK$'000 HK$'000 Ordinary shares, issued and fully paid up: As at 31 December 2018 and 2019 280,000,000 2,800 25,238 - 15 - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND BUSINESS REVIEW The business environment in Hong Kong was challenging during the year. The continual social unrest dealt a heavy blow to the local consumption and resulted in unfavorable investment sentiment. Although our business operation was mildly affected by the political turbulence of the community, the uncertainty and wait-and-see attitude of some corporations has either slowed down or brought a temporary suspension to projects, leading to a sluggish business growth especially in the second half of the year. Stringent regulation on data security, overall increasing labour cost and rental expenses continue to present challenges on our contact centre business. The Group has constantly reviewed and adjusted our business strategies through changes or new business expansion so as to better equip ourselves for any upcoming challenges as well as opportunities. Providing financial services has been one of the business directions the Group has actively pursued in the past years. Followed the establishment of Gear Securities Investment Limited (with Type 1 and 4 regulated activities of dealing in securities and advising on securities) and Gear Asset Management Limited (with Type 9 regulated activities in asset management), the Group obtained money lender's license under the Money Lenders Ordinance (Cap. 163) in June 2019 through our new wholly owned subsidiary, Gear Credit Limited. The new company is mainly engaged in providing mortgage loan, personal loan and SME loan to individual and corporate customers. The management of the Group believes the money lending business is able to broaden our revenue base, enhance our profitability and achieve better return to the Shareholders. Despite at a time of global uncertainties, the Hong Kong stock market once again ranked first globally in terms of IPO proceeds with an increase of approximately 8.6% to $312.9 billion, cementing its position as the world's leading IPO hub. Moreover, with the growing importance of the Greater Bay Area development, the Group believes Hong Kong can further leverage the competitive advantage as an international financial and asset management centre in the region. In 2019, the Group has actively established major connections and networks with business partners and potential clients from local as well as mainland China. With the groundwork well laid, we expect a number of exciting projects and contracts in terms of securities trading, asset and/or fund management can be realized in this coming year. The Group has confidence that our financial service segment will continue to expand and become one of our major and stable income streams. To further leverage our established strength and competency, the Group set up the new Kumo Personnel Services Limited in 2019 to tape into the recruitment service sector. Ride on our rich experience and network in staff recruiting and insourcing service for different industries, the management of the Group believes the new recruitment unit is able to capture additional business opportunities as a natural extension of our core operation and serves as a new revenue stream of the Group in the long run. - 16 - Our newly revamped proprietary Marvel Contact Centre System (formerly known as WISE-xb Contact Centre System) which offers communication through both traditional (call, fax email, SMS) as well as social media channels (web-chat, Facebook Fan Page, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, WhatsApp) has received increasing interest and encouraging sales from our customers throughout the year. We will continue to enhance the Marvel Contact Centre System through in-house development as well as strategic collaboration with external parties in order to maintain its competitiveness in the market. The management of the Group has confidence that the new system solution can boost the volume of sales and help to improve both the revenue and profit of the business in long run. The Group explored investment opportunity in information technology industry through investing in Oneshop Limited ("Oneshop") in 2019. Oneshop is a company that has created and operates an on-line eCommerce management system that allows an e-shop to manage and update its multiple sales channels such as, website, mobile app, Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, YouTube, TikTok, etc. through a single on-line platform simultaneously. More in-depth and holistic information across all channels can be collected and analyzed to provide highly insightful reports and recommendations to further enhance the engagement and conversion rate of each product. Oneshop is essentially an eCommerce ecosystem for merchants, content providers, KOLs and IT developers that creates and sustains synergies for all entities with a viable business model. The management of the Group believes there is substantial potential in the future development of eCommerce and Oneshop will become a sustainable business direction of the Group. The Group is continuously engaged in the business of providing comprehensive multi-media contact services and contact centre system and financial services. The principle services of the Group include: Outsourcing Inbound Contact Services The Group provides multi-media inbound contact services which our clients outsource to us. The inbound contact services we provide include general enquiry hotlines, promotion hotlines, customer service hotlines, order hotlines, registration hotlines, emergency hotlines and helpdesk hotlines. Our inbound operation covers 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. Outsourcing Outbound Contact Services The Group bases on the call lists provided by our clients to perform outsourcing outbound contact services including telemarketing services, customer retention services, cross-selling and customer satisfaction surveys. These services are carried out at calling hours specified by our clients. - 17 - Staff Insourcing Services The Group assigns contact service staff that meets the required qualification and requirements to work at our clients' contact service centres or other designated premises to help our clients in the operation of their contact services or business. We provide our clients with staff to support their activities such as customer service, telemarketing, data entry, helpdesk assistance and other backend projects. Contact Service Centre and Service Centre Facilities Management Services The contact service centre and service centre facilities management services are comprised of four types of service including (a) leasing of our contact centre facilities in form of workstation, (b) IVRS hosting service, (c) contact centre system hosting solution and (d) service centre facility management. Financial Services The financial services related to securities include securities brokerage, margin lending and consultancy services related to securities. The financial services related to asset management include provision of asset management, fund management and consultancy services related to asset management. The financial services related to credit finance include commercial and personal lending. Others "Others" segment which principally comprises system maintenance income, licensing income and sales of system and software income. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss During 2019, the Group acquired an aggregate amount of 2,470 Shares of a company incorporated in Hong Kong, Oneshop limited ("Oneshop"), at approximately HK$2 million. The whole carrying value of the shares was recorded fair value change of HK$2 million for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Group holds approximately 18% of the total issued share capital of Oneshop as at 31 December 2019. As the applicable percentage ratios of the Subscription Agreement under the GEM Listing Rules are less than 5%, the Subscription Agreement does not constitute a notifiable transaction on the part of the Company pursuant to Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules. Based on the unaudited management accounts of Oneshop for the tenth months ended 31 December 2019, Oneshop recorded a loss before tax of approximately HK$3.5 million. - 18 - PROSPECT The near-term outlook for the Hong Kong economy is extremely challenging, and subject to high uncertainties including the developments of the novel coronavirus infection, US-China trade relations and the local social incidents. Taking into account the various headwinds and possible boosting effect from the support measures from the local government, the Hong Kong economy is forecast to grow by -1.5% to 0.5% in 2020. Business and investment activities or growth are expected to slow down considerably at least for the first half of the year. All these unfavourable factors took a heavy toll on the local economic sentiment as well as consumption related activities, and cast a dark shadow on the overall outlook for this year. Although a loose labour market benefits our labour intensive contact centre service business, the remaining high labour and rental cost together with data security compliance restrictions still impose considerable pressure on the profit margin of our business in the near future. In order to prepare and face the foreseeable challenges ahead, the Group will continue to further diversify and develop our different businesses in contact centre, system solution, financial as well as money lending services. Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus and a tendency to reduce face-to-face interaction, customer service provided by contact centre via different communication media has experienced an upturn lately. The Group sees the change as a positive trend on our core contact centre services as well as contact centre system solution. As part of an economic stimulus package, the government relaxed mortgage caps for first- time home buyers in Hong Kong in October 2019, and which was closely followed by a reduction in base lending rate the following month. The management of the Group believes the measures can eventually improve the overall economy to some extent and create more business opportunities especially for our money lending business targeted at individual as well as corporate customers. The Group will continue to maintain a conservatively aggressive approach to our money lending business in order to maximize the benefit of each opportunity. Based on the planned strategies on the development of our financial services, the Group has aligned and established a lot of collaboration initiatives in 2019. And despite the current lack luster investing sentiment in Hong Kong, we will continue the discussion on the final arrangement of the planned projects and contracts with our partners and clients as soon as the pandemic crisis eased. - 19 - FINANCIAL REVIEW The financial performance was improved mainly due to the contribution of our asset management business. Although the profit was partly set off by the other losses arising from fair value change through profit or loss amounted approximately HK$2 million, the profit for the year was increased to approximately HK$7.6 million for the year ended 31 December 2019 from approximately HK$3.9 million for the year ended 31 December 2018. REVENUE The Group recorded a decrease in total revenue to approximately HK$9.4 million from approximately HK$141.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 to approximately HK$132.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2019. The following table sets forth the analysis of revenue in terms of business nature of the Group for the years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 respectively: Year ended Year ended 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Outsourcing inbound contact service 11,833 8.9% 16,351 11.5% Outsourcing outbound contact service 28,180 21.3% 43,689 30.8% Staff insourcing service 56,291 42.5% 59,684 42.1% Contact service centre facilities management service 10,913 8.3% 11,057 7.8% Financial services 21,029 15.9% 6,772 4.8% Others 4,087 3.1% 4,188 3.0% Revenue 132,333 100% 141,741 100% Outsourcing Inbound Contact Services The revenue of outsourcing inbound contact services decreased from approximately HK$16.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 to HK$11.8 million for the year ended 31 December 2019. It is mainly due to decrease of the demand of the outsourcing inbound contact services during the year. - 20 - Outsourcing Outbound Contact Services The revenue of outsourcing outbound contact services decreased from approximately HK$43.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 to approximately HK$28.2 million for the year ended 31 December 2019. The decrease of the revenue of outsourcing outbound contact services reflects effect of the challenging business environment mentioned in the section "Business Environment". The tightening regulatory business environment continuously present challenges on the outsourcing outbound contact services. Staff Insourcing Services The staff insourcing services segment decreased from approximately HK$59.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 to approximately HK$56.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2019. The turnover of the staff insourcing services was similar to that of last year represents the stable demand of our services. Contact Service Centre and Service Centre Facilities Management Services We recorded similar revenue of the contact service centre and service centre facilities management services. The revenue segment slightly decreased from approximately HK$11.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 to approximately HK$10.9 million for the year ended 31 December 2019. Financial services The following table sets forth the analysis of revenue of financial services for the years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 respectively: 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Securities business 4,810 2,498 Asset management business 15,689 4,274 Credit finance business 530 - Revenue 21,029 6,772 The overall revenue of financial services increased from approximately HK$6.8 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 to approximately HK$21 million for the year ended 31 December 2019. The significant increase of revenue of financial services is due to the contribution from the growth of our asset management business. - 21 - Others For the year ended 31 December 2019, the Group recorded a revenue in licencing and sales of system and software of approximately HK$2.2 million (2018: approximately HK$2.6 million), system maintenance income of approximately HK$1.9 million respectively (2018: approximately HK$1.6 million). SEGMENT RESULT AND GROSS PROFIT MARGIN The following table sets forth the analysis of segment result and gross profit margin by business units of our Group for the years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 respectively: Year ended Year ended 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 HK$'000 GP Margin % HK$'000 GP Margin % Outsourcing inbound contact services 1,364 11.5% 2,076 12.7% Outsourcing outbound contact services 4,003 14.2% 6,005 13.7% Staff insourcing services 5,707 10.1% 6,996 11.7% Contact service centre facilities management services 2,446 22.4% 2,138 19.3% Financial services 7,027 33.4% (2,759) (40.7%) Others 1,560 38.2% 1,735 41.4% Total segment result and gross profit margin 22,107 16.7% 16,191 11.4% The gross profit percentage of our Group increased from approximately 11.4% for the year ended 31 December 2018 to approximately 16.7% for the year ended 31 December 2019. The overall increase in segment result and the gross profit margin is mainly due to the improvement of financial performance of our financial business. Outsourcing Inbound Contact Services The gross profit margin in outsourcing inbound contact services decreased from approximately 12.7% for the year ended 31 December 2018 to approximately 11.5% for the year ended 31 December 2019. The decrease in the segment result is mainly attributable to the increase of the employee benefits and decrease of revenue. - 22 - Outsourcing Outbound Contact Services The gross profit margin in outsourcing outbound contact services increased from approximately 13.7% for the year ended 31 December 2018 to approximately 14.2% for the year ended 31 December 2019. The increasing of gross profit margin was mainly attributable to strict control of the staff and rental cost. Staff Insourcing Services The gross profit margin in staff insourcing services decreased from approximately 11.7% for the year ended 31 December 2018 to approximately 10.1% for the year ended 31 December 2019. The decrease in the gross profit margin was mainly due to the increase of the employee cost cannot be fully shifted to our customers. Contact Service Centre and Service Centre Facilities Management Services The gross profit margin in contact service centre facilities management services increased from approximately 19.3% for the year ended 31 December 2018 to approximately 22.4% for the year ended 31 December 2019. The increase in gross profit margin in this segment represented the overall improvement in the operation. Financial services The gross profit margin of financial services improved from the gross loss approximately 40.7% for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the gross profit approximately 33.4% for the year ended 31 December 2019. The improvement of gross margin of financial services was mainly due to the contribution from the growth of our asset management business and the credit finance business. Others The "Others" segment principally comprises sale of system and software, licence service fee income and maintenance fee of WISE-xb Contact Centre System. The decrease in segment result was mainly because the increase of the staff and rental costs. OTHER LOSSES The Group recorded net other losses amounted to approximately HK$2 million (2018: approximately HK$0.4 million). During 2019, the Group acquired a financial asset at fair value through profit or loss, the shares of Oneshop, at approximately HK$2 million in which the whole carrying value of the shares was recorded fair value change for the year ended 31 December 2019. Oneshop is experiencing the development stage of the business recording a loss approximately HK$3.5 million for the tenth months ended 31 December 2019. - 23 - EXPENSES During the year under review, the employee benefits expenses increased from approximately HK$82.6 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 to approximately HK$89.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2019. The increase of employee benefit expenses was mainly due to the Group fully absorbed the expenses of Gear Asset Management Limited, which was acquired in May of 2018, and more employment of contact centre agents after terminating of outsourcing of contact centre agents services from our associate company. The Group recorded other operating expenses amounted to approximately HK$20.5 million (2018: approximately HK$44.4 million). The other operating expenses mainly include auditors' remuneration, insourcing expenses, insurance, legal and professional expenses, rent and rates, repair and maintenance, subcontracting expenses, telephone expenses, travelling, entertainment and utilites expenses. The other operating expenses to sales ratio decreased from approximately 31.3% for the year ended 31 December 2018 to approximately 15.5% for the year ended 31 December 2019. The decrease of the other operating expenses was mainly due to the decrease of the insourcing fee after the termination of outsourcing of contact centre agents services from our associate company and the decrease of rental expenses after reclassifying the rental expenses to depreciation expenses of right-of-use asset. The Group's depreciation and amortization expenses increased from approximately HK$9 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 to approximately HK$11.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2019. The increase of depreciation and amortization expenses is mainly due to the increase of depreciation expenses of right-of-use assets which were reclassified from rental expenses. PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY The Group's profit attributable to owners of the Company increased from approximately HK$3.9 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 to approximately HK$7.6 million for the year ended 31 December 2019. The increase in profit attributable to owners of the Company was mainly due to the contribution from the growth of the financial business following the expansion of the asset management business and the general reduction of the expenses. DIVIDEND During the year under review, the Group did not declare any dividend for the year. The Board does not recommend a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019 (2018: nil). - 24 - PLEDGE OF ASSETS As at 31 December 2019, the Group had pledged its bank deposits of approximately HK$9.1 million (2018: approximately HK$9 million) to secure its banking facilities and trade receivable financing. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EXPOSURE Substantially all the revenue-generating operations of the Group were transacted in Hong Kong dollars during the year under review which is the functional currency of the Company and the presentation currency of the Group. The Group therefore does not have significant foreign exchange risk. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL COMMITMENTS The Group had no significant contingent liabilities as at 31 December 2019 (2018: Nil). As at 31 December 2019, there was no capital commitments outstanding but not provided for in the financial statements (2018: HK$0.9 million). SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS HELD, MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS OF SUBSIDIARIES, AND FUTURE PLANS FOR MATERIAL INVESTMENTS OR CAPITAL ASSETS Save for those disclosed in this announcement, there were no significant investments held as at 31 December 2019, nor were there material acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries during the year. There is no plan for material investments or capital assets as at 31 December 2019. PURCHASE, SALES OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES The Company did not redeem any of its listed securities, and neither did the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchase or sell any of the listed securities of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019. REVIEW OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The audit committee of the Company comprising Mr. Wong Kam Tai (Chairman), Mr. Wong Sik Kei and Mr. Cheung Kong Ting, all are independent non-executive Directors, had reviewed the audited consolidated results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019. - 25 - SCOPE OF WORK OF HLB HODGSON IMPEY CHENG LIMITED The figures in respect of the Group's consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and the related notes thereto for the year ended 31 December 2019 as set out in this preliminary announcement have been agreed by the Group's auditors, HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited, to the amounts set out in the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for the year. The work performed by HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and consequently no assurance has been expressed by HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited on this preliminary announcement. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE For the year ended 31 December 2019, the Company has complied with all the code provisions as set out in the Corporate Governance Code (the "Code") in Appendix 15 to the GEM Listing Rules except for the code provision A.6.2 (a) of the Code, details of which are set out below. According to code provision A.6.2 (a) of the Code, the functions of non-executive directors should include participating in board meetings to bring an independent judgement to bear on issues of strategy, policy, performance, accountability, resources, key appointments and standards of conduct. During the year under review, Mr. Tang Shing Bor, the Chairman and a non-executive Director, was absent from two board meetings due to other important engagements in the relevant times and was not entitled to attend another two board meetings for considering transactions in which he has material interest. The Company continues to enhance its corporate governance practices appropriate to the conduct and growth of its business, and to review and improve such practices from time to time to ensure that business activities and decision making processes are regulated in a proper and prudent manner in accordance with international best practices. The Directors acknowledged their responsibility for preparing the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 and each Director participated in the Company's operation pursuant to their established terms of reference and contributed to the success of the Company. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS' SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS The Company has adopted a code of conduct regarding securities transactions by the Directors on terms no less exacting than the required standard of dealings as set out in Rules 5.48 to 5.67 of the GEM Listing Rules. Having made specified enquiry with the Directors, all Directors confirmed that they had complied with the required standard of dealings concerning securities transactions by the Directors throughout the year ended 31 December 2019. - 26 - APPRECIATION The Board would like to take this opportunity to express their thanks and gratitude to the Group's management and staff who dedicated their endless efforts and devoted services, and to our shareholders, suppliers, clients and bankers for their continuous support. By Order of the Board ETS Group Limited Tang Yiu Sing Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, 20 March 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tang Yiu Sing and Mr. Yeung Ka Wing; the non-executive Director is Mr. Tang Shing Bor and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Wong Sik Kei, Mr. Cheung Kong Ting and Mr. Wong Kam Tai. This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the Company's website at www.etsgroup.com.hk. - 27 - Attachments Original document

