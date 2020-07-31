ETS : Discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Provision Of Loan Facility To An Independent Third Party

As one or more of the relevant applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) with respect to the grant of the Loan exceed 5% but not more than 25%, the entering into of the Facility Arrangement constitutes a discloseable transaction on the part of the Company under Chapter 19 of the GEM Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements under the GEM Listing Rules.

As security for payment of all moneys, obligations and liabilities due, owing or incurred to the Lender under the Facility Letter, the Borrower has executed the First Legal Charge, and has procured and the Mortgagor has executed the First Legal Charge and Rent Assignment, in favour of the Lender.

The Board announces that on 31 July 2020 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Facility Letter with the Borrower and the Mortgagor, pursuant to which the Lender agreed to grant a secured loan in the principal amount of HK$15,000,000 to the Borrower for a term of 12 months at an interest rate of 13% per annum.

be repaid and the date on which the early repayment is to be made;

repayment of the whole or part of the Loan after the date of the

The Lender and the Borrower have not entered into any transactions within the past twelve months that need to be aggregated with the Loan pursuant to Rule 19.22 of the GEM Listing Rules.

FUNDING OF THE LOAN

The Loan will be funded by internal resources of the Group.

INFORMATION OF THE BORROWER AND THE MORTGAGOR

The Borrower is a merchant and the Mortgagor is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and is owned as to 50% by the Borrower and 50% by Kwan Shan, being the spouse of the Borrower. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the Borrower, the Mortgagor and its ultimate beneficial owners is an Independent Third Party not connected with the Group or connected persons or other existing borrowers of the Group.

FIRST LEGAL CHARGE AND RENT ASSIGNMENT

As security for the payment of all moneys, obligations and liabilities due, owing or incurred to the Lender under the Facility Letter, the Borrower and the Mortgagor entered into the First Legal Charge over the Property with a market value of approximately HK$30 million based on a valuation conducted by an independent property surveyor on 31 July 2020 in favour of the Lender.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Rent Assignment, the Mortgagor as the legal and beneficial owner of the Property assigns to the Lender, among other things, all its rights, title, interest and benefits in its capacity as a lessor pursuant to the lease of the Property as security. The existing rental amount generated from the Property is approximately HK$37,500 per month.

Taking into consideration of the above, the Board considers the First Legal Charge and the Rent Assignment provided under the Facility Arrangement are sufficient to protect the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ENTERING INTO OF THE FACILITY ARRANGEMENT

The Company is an investment holding company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Lender, is principally engaged in the provision of financial services including commercial and personal lending. The Lender is a registered money lender holding a money lenders licence under the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Directors are of the view that entering into of Facility Arrangement is a transaction carried out as part of the ordinary and usual course of business activities of the Group.

The entering into of the Facility Arrangement is subject to, inter alia, the satisfaction of credit assessment of the Borrower by the Lender including but not limited to assessing the value of the Property by an independent property surveyor. Taking into account that the Loan was granted for a short term with collateral provided by the Borrower, the Directors consider that the credit risks are low.

