Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ETUC: EU Recovery Plan good news for 60 million at risk of unemployment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Reacting to the adoption of the EU Recovery Plan by the European Council, ETUC General Secretary Luca Visentini said:

'The adoption of the EU Recovery Plan is good news for the 60 million people across the EU who depend on rapid investment to save their jobs or avoid long term unemployment. The ETUC thanks Presidents Michel and von der Leyen, and the more forward-looking leaders, for their perseverance in reaching an agreement in the most difficult EU negotiations ever.

'The ETUC welcomes the decision to fund the recovery plan through Eurobonds to be guaranteed directly by the EU, so avoiding unsustainable additional debt for member states.

'The reduction of the amount of grants in the Recovery fund brings an unacceptable cut to the Just Transition Fund and to the health measures.

'Additionally, the overall EU budget is not big enough to deliver green and digital transformation and adequate resources for cohesion and social priorities.'

Read the full press release here.

Disclaimer

European Movement International published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 09:00:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:31aHORNBACH HOLDING : Reduced to Neutral by DZ Bank
MD
05:31aROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:31aOpthea Clinical Data of OPT-302 in Diabetic Macular Edema to be Presented at American Society of Retina Specialists 2020 Annual Meeting
GL
05:31aFriendable CEO Interviewed on iHeartRADIO as the Company Prepares for its July 24th Fan Pass Launch Event
GL
05:31aCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Global High Purity Alumina Market 2020-2024 | Rising Adoption of LED Lighting to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:31aYandex and Sberbank complete the reorganization of Yandex.Market and Yandex.Money
GL
05:31aTERADATA : Supports Volkswagen Industrial Cloud as Partner
BU
05:27aAmericans in Lockdown Buy Cleaning Products and Ice Cream, Lifting Unilever -- Update
DJ
05:26aBANKINTER S A : swings to loss, cost of insuring loans rises
RE
05:26aZENSUN ENTERPRISES : Voluntary announcement - acquisition of land use rights in pingdingshan city, henan province, the prc
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : 2Q Net Loss Widened as Demand Fell During Pandemic
3BAYER AG : U.S. court allows sales of Corteva weed killer, adding to edge over Bayer
4LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
5TESLA, INC. : AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12:04 a.m. EDT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group