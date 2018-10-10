ETi Solid State Lighting, Inc. : Awarded Patent for Color Preference® Technology

ETi Continues to Deliver Innovation in Competitive LED Lighting Market

ETi Solid State Lighting, Inc. (ETiSSL), an innovative leader in the LED lighting industry, has announced to customers and the Residential, Commercial, and Industrial lighting markets that their application to patent the Color Preference® technology they have implemented across a range of new products in their LED lighting assortment was approved and officially issued by the U.S. Patent Office under Patent # 10,091,855.

The addition of Color Preference® technology to LED fixtures and LED tubes allows the installer to use an integrated switch to select the preferred color of white light from a range of correlated color temperature (CCT) settings. Furthermore, these selectable color temperature products allow distributors to be more efficient by providing the CCTs needed by their customers while stocking fewer individual SKUs.

Eva Chan, CEO of Elec-Tech Solid State Lighting (HK) Ltd. and ETi Solid State Lighting, Inc., commented, “As a company, we choose to invest in the development of new technology and new product innovation. We are proud we’ve been able to develop yet another patented product feature that delivers real benefit in the competitive LED lighting market and that we intend to protect from competitive infringement.”

The company’s proven ability to develop simple, yet impactful product innovations has helped ETiSSL start to build its own special brand personality. Whether through the launch of the patented Spin Light™ - which has evolved into an entire product category, or the patent pending linkable designs that allow multiple fixtures to be operated from a single power source, or the now patented Color Preference® technology, word is getting around that ETi’s new products improve performance, functionality, and the overall user experience.

When asked about the patent that will change the competitive landscape around CCT technology, Gary Van Winkle, Senior Vice President of ETiSSL, said, “Customers and end users in the residential, commercial and industrial business segments all demand best-in-class products. With the continued growth of LED lighting, it is very desirable for customers, installers, and end users to be able to change the color temperature of their lighting, but they want it to be easy.” Mr. Van Winkle continued, “Our patented invention provides the option to select the CCT in many of our LED products, including downlights, flushmounts, outdoor lighting, wrap lights, and on our patented Spin Light™, in a very simple way. I’m just happy to put another one in the win column for ETi!”

ETi Solid State Lighting, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Elec-Tech Solid State Lighting (HK) Ltd., provides the latest in LED lighting technology for today’s competitive and fast-paced marketplace. As a supplier to many of the largest lighting retailers and distributors in North America, ETiSSL offers a broad and growing line of LED lighting products for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. www.ETiSSL.com.

