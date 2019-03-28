Log in
EU Aid Explorer: European Commission launches new open platform on EU aid

03/28/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

The European Commission has just launched a new and user-friendly tool to help stakeholders access and use EU aid data: the EU Aid Explorer.

Thanks to the EU Aid Explorer, the EU and its Member States will remain among the most transparent donors in the world. The Explorer offers an overview and details of all EU programmes and projects since 2007. It includes over one million entries.

The European Commission's Director-General for International Cooperation and Development Stefano Manservisi commented: 'I am convinced that easy access to reliable aid data is essential. Not only is it a guarantee of transparency and accountability - it also helps partner countries in their planning processes and the EU itself in working better together to achieve the sustainable development goals.'

EU Aid Explorer contains data on major donors such as the European Commission, the EU Trust Funds, the European Investment Bank and all 28 EU Member States.

The Commission has introduced the EU Aid Explorer to encourage development practitioners, partner countries, media, academia and the general public to use the data and thus make development and humanitarian assistance more effective. The new EU Aid Explorer has a robust filtering capacity, so that browsing is quick and reliable. A lot of effort has been put into ensuring the accuracy of the financial figures.

Background

In the new European Consensus on Development, the EU and its Member States reaffirm their commitment to applying the key principles of development effectiveness - among them to enhance transparency and mutual accountability. They commit to develop tools that present and use development cooperation data more effectively.

The EU and its Member States together form the largest provider of Official Development Assistance (ODA) in the world. Information about this assistance is reported to the OECD Development Assistance Committee(link is external). The EU institutions and many Member States also publish aid information more frequently as open data for the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI)(link is external). These data can be used to build digital applications that present the information for non-expert users; however, so far, only a handful of Member States have done this.

For more information: https://euaidexplorer.ec.europa.eu/

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate-General for International Cooperation and Development published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 22:55:05 UTC
