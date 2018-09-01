EU-Britain customs union deal would prevent disruption: Barnier

"Should the British government decide in favor of a customs union with us, which is still possible, things would be much easier," he told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper in an interview to be published on Sunday.

"In any case I advise industry to make their supply chains Brexit-proof," he said. Asked about a possible extension of the negotiations beyond an informal October deadline, Barnier said: "We don't need more time. What we need are political decisions."

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; editing by Andrew Roche)