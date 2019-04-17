EU, Canada Vow to Fight New U.S. Sanctions on Cuba

By Laurence Norman in Brussels and Courtney McBride in Washington

The European Union and Canada said they were prepared to defend their companies' interests in Cuba before the World Trade Organization, after the Trump administration opened the door to billions of dollars in lawsuits against foreign firms that do business there.

The joint statement from the U.S. allies came as the Trump administration formally announced Wednesday that the U.S., as part of its efforts to step up economic pressure on Havana, would no longer renew a two-decade-old waiver. The waiver from part of the 1996 Helms-Burton Act had prevented U.S. nationals whose property was seized by the Castro regime in Cuba after 1959 from suing for damages in U.S. courts.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said the U.S. decision would have "an important impact on legitimate EU and Canadian economic operators in Cuba" and said it would seek to use the WTO dispute-resolution framework to protect the companies.

The U.S. said it had been in contact with allies ahead of the move and defended the change.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Kimberly Breier said the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission within the Justice Department has certified nearly 6,000 claims for property confiscated in Cuba, with a value of about $2 billion, or roughly $8 billion with interest. Based on a 1996 estimate, the number of uncertified claims could be as high as 200,000, with a value in the tens of billions of dollars, Ms. Breier said.

"European companies that are operating in Cuba will have nothing to worry about if they are not operating on property that was stolen from Americans postrevolution," said Ms. Breier.

After the Helms-Burton Act became law, the EU launched a case in the WTO against the U.S., but withdrew it when former President Clinton implemented the waiver. The waiver was extended every six months until the start of this year.

The EU already has in place a so-called blocking statute against some U.S. sanctions on Cuba, which bans the enforcement of U.S. court judgments against EU firms and allows counterclaims to be filed against U.S. firms bringing legal action. However, this blocking statute has rarely been used. The EU and Canada warned that the U.S. decision would lead to "an unnecessary spiral of legal actions."

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez blasted the U.S. decision on Twitter Wednesday as "an attack against international law and the sovereignty of Cuba and third states."

Wednesday's response fell short of the formal launch of a WTO case. In Brussels, that would likely require a decision by the college of EU commissioners, which next meets April 30 -- although it wasn't immediately clear when a decision could be made. The EU's executive could also seek a fresh mandate from its member states to reignite its WTO claim, officials said.

U.S. officials said the move was made because of Cuba's policies at home and abroad, including the support of the authoritarian Maduro government in Venezuela. The waiver ends May 1 and the policy change to allow suits begins on May 2, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The decision is the latest step the Trump administration is taking to pressure the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, which U.S. national security adviser John Bolton has dubbed Latin America's "Troika of Tyranny."

Most European governments have been broadly supportive of U.S. pressure against Mr. Maduro, with many recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the legitimate president of the country. The bloc also has imposed targeted sanctions against Venezuelan officials.

The EU is the largest foreign investor in Cuba and the country's top export market . In December 2016, the EU concluded a new framework for boosting economic and trade links with Cuba, encouraged by the Obama administration's efforts to reset relations with Havana. Some European companies, including Spanish hotel chain Meliá Hotels International SA, announced fresh investments there.

Separately Wednesday, the EU unveiled a list of U.S. exports to Europe -- from aircrafts to frozen fish and ketchup -- worth $20 billion annually, which it said it could target in its WTO Boeing subsidies case. That could come in retaliation to any tariffs imposed by Washington in the U.S. case against Airbus.

Both parties are awaiting final rulings by WTO arbitrators and have said they would prefer to settle the matter.

Emre Peker and Vivian Salama contributed to this article.

