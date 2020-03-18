Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU Car Sales Fell for Second Month in a Row in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 03:15am EDT

By Cristina Roca

New car sales in the European Union fell in February according to data published on Wednesday, continuing January's downward trend as tax changes in some member states prompted consumers to move their purchases forward to December 2019 while worsening global economic condutions made customers uncertain.

Across the EU, new car registrations--a reflection of sales--fell 7.4% to 957,052 vehicles in February, said the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, known as ACEA.

Germany, the EU's biggest market, recorded an 11% drop in registrations in February, while the bloc's other major markets were also in decline. Italy recorded an 8.8% drop, Spain's registrations fell 6%, and France's declined 2.7%.

Car registrations in the U.K., which is no longer included in EU figures, fell 2.9% in February.

The decline, which is in line with January's 7.5% drop in car registrtations, is down to "a combination of factors," including changes to taxation in various EU countries, which incentivised customers to make their purchases in December last year. In the last month of 2019, sales rose more than 20%, the association said.

Weakening global economic conditions and consumer uncertainty were also behind February's decline, ACEA said.

For the first two months of 2020, car registrations were 7.4% lower at 1.9 million vehicles compared with 2.1 million during the same period a year earlier.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.66% 40.355 Delayed Quote.-44.83%
DAIMLER AG 6.24% 24.35 Delayed Quote.-50.68%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -4.24% 6.865 Delayed Quote.-36.48%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -4.93% 82900 End-of-day quote.-6.12%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -3.50% 369.3 End-of-day quote.-4.18%
PEUGEOT -0.32% 11 Real-time Quote.-48.36%
RENAULT 9.90% 15.99 Real-time Quote.-62.09%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -2.35% 5941 End-of-day quote.-2.27%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.74% 99.08 Delayed Quote.-43.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21aYen firms in fresh flight to safety
RE
03:19aEuropean stock index futures plunge as virus fears grow
RE
03:17aCoronavirus prompts Malaysia palm plantation closures, world vegoil supply concerns
RE
03:16aYen firms in fresh flight to safety
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15aEU Car Sales Fell for Second Month in a Row in February
DJ
03:14aMalaysia travel ban, virus pushes Singapore closer to first recession in two decades
RE
03:10aOil falls for third day as coronavirus travel bans escalate
RE
03:07aSaudi Arabia suspends work in most of private sector for 15 days
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
3AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19 For Media
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Tesla plant can't run normally in coronavirus shutdown..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group