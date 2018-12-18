EU Commission accepts 2019 Italy deficit of 2.04 percent/GDP - government source

Italy's original budget proposal envisaged a deficit equal to 2.4 percent of GDP in 2019, up from 1.8 percent this year -- a suggestion that the Commission had dismissed as a flagrant breech of EU fiscal rules.

After weeks of wrangling, an Economy Ministry spokeswoman announced earlier on Tuesday that Rome had struck a deal with the Commission over the budget. However, she declined to give details, saying the accord would be formalised on Wednesday.

