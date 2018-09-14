EU Commission says Greece should deliver on promised pension cuts

"Our position is crystal clear: pacta sunt servanda. This is the only position you need to look at," Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein told a regular news briefing, using a Latin proverb which means "agreements must be kept".

Greece and its euro zone creditors agreed in 2017 a pension reform under which Athens would cut pensions in 2019. The measures has been approved by the Greek parliament.

The pension reform was one of the key changes required for disbursements of cheap loans to the Greek government which has been cut off from market borrowing in 2010 because of its huge debt.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Francesco Guarascio)