EU-Japan relations

Bruxelles, 26/05/2020 - 11:00, UNIQUE ID: 180716_15

Factsheets

The EU-Japan strategic partnership is based on longstanding cooperation, shared values and principles such as democracy, the rule of law, human rights, good governance, multilateralism and open market economies. Japan is one of the EU's closest, like-minded partners. Under the Strategic Partnership Agreement, the EU and Japan are strengthening their relations across a wide range of areas, from enhanced political cooperation to trade and investment, from development to the digital transformation, from climate action to research and innovation, and from security cooperation to sustainable growth.