EU Leaders Warn China of Risk to Ties if Economy Isn't Opened Up

By Laurence Norman

BRUSSELS -- Top European Union officials warned China's leaders on Monday that ties between the two trade partners would be damaged if they failed to further open their economy to European companies and treat foreign firms fairly, a clear sign of hardening attitudes toward Beijing.

Following videoconferences with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel urged Beijing to swiftly deliver on promises already made and conclude years of talks on an investment deal that Europe hopes will rebalance trading ties.

EU officials have repeatedly said in recent months that they don't want to be drawn into what they see as a growing global confrontation between the U.S. and China. The remarks by Ms. von der Leyen and Mr. Michel, in contrast, reflect growing wariness of an increasingly assertive China and a greater willingness to push back.

"China is an opportunity, not a rival," Mr. Xi said in a statement afterward that appeared to refer to Europe's recent description of Beijing as a "systemic rival." He said China would continue to open up its economy and urged Europe to resolve differences through dialogue.

Relations between Europe and China have been particularly rocky in recent months. The EU has accused China of spreading disinformation about its handling of the coronavirus crisis and warned Beijing against tightening its grip on Hong Kong.

However, it was on trade and economic issues that the bloc's leaders pressed hardest. Noting the vast economic ties between Europe and China -- trade volumes reach EUR1.5 billion ($1.677 billion) daily -- Ms. von der Leyen said, "We continue to have an unbalanced trade and investment relationship."

"We have not made progress we aimed for...in addressing market-access barriers," she said. "We need to follow up on these commitments urgently. And we also need to have more ambition on the Chinese side in order to conclude negotiations on an investment agreement."

Ms. von der Leyen said Europe needed to see "substantial commitments" from China in coming months on how its state-owned enterprises operate, more openness about subsidies Beijing hands out and action against forced technology transfers. She said China needed to devote high-level attention to the investment accord in coming months to complete the deal by the year-end deadline.

Notably, the two sides didn't issue a joint statement or hold a joint press conference over video.

Monday's summit, originally scheduled for the spring, was supposed to be the start of what European officials hoped would be a transformational year for EU-China ties. A summit of all EU leaders and President Xi was supposed to take place in Germany in September, where it was hoped the investment treaty would be signed and ties could be deepened.

But earlier this month the planned Leipzig meeting was postponed because of the coronavirus crisis. With slow progress on trade and economic differences, no new date has been set. Chinese officials said last week an agreement can still be reached by the end of the year but EU officials say the differences are still deep.

The Trump administration has pressed European leaders with limited success to reduce the bloc's economic exposure to China, including by banning Chinese firms from their 5G networks. It has pushed the EU to confront Beijing over its early handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Europe has stressed the importance of dialogue. Still, the EU has started developing tools to defend itself against Beijing's economic ambitions. It is stepping up investment screening, issued guidelines intended to ensure national telecoms systems are secure from external influence and, last week, Brussels proposed a revamp of competition rules to better protect European firms from takeovers by heavily subsidized foreign firms.

The two EU leaders said they also pressed Mr. Xi over the situation in Hong Kong.

Ms. von der Leyen said that if Beijing advanced with imposing its national-security law on Hong Kong, it would undermine the independently administered region's high degree of autonomy and China's own international commitments.

"China risks very negative consequences if it goes forward with imposing this law," she said, noting the EU is working with its Group of Seven nations partners on the issue.

--Valentina Pop in Brussels contributed to this article.

