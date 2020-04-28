Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EU MDR Postponed for One Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 09:42pm EDT

As officially stated by EU Parliament on April 17, 2020, the Parliament decided to postpone the application date (May 26, 2020) of new requirements for medical devices (EU MDR/745/2017) by 1 year. This decision was made on the proposal prepared by EU Commission in order to prevent shortages or delays in getting key medical devices on the market, Parliament decided to postpone the application of the Medical Devices Regulation.

The adoption by the European Parliament and the Council of the proposal to postpone by one year the date of application of the MDR was published on April 23. With the publication of the EU Official Journal on April 24, 2020, the measure to postpone the application date of EU MDR 2017/745 by one year was put into effect officially.

EU Official Journal (EU Regulation 2020/561)

Specifically, the new EU Regulation 2020/561 in a form of EU Official Journal was issued to amend the relevant texts set out in EU MDR 2017/745 to postpone the effective date from May 26 of this year to May 26, 2021. Eventually, the EU Official Journal has made the proposal by the decision-makers of EU organizations legally effective.

Following this formal decision, we are currently defining how TÜV Rheinland will handle MDD certification for the next 13 months as an EU Notified Body for MDR 2017/745 & MDD 93/42EEC. An official announcement will be made separately.

For your information

EU Commision website April 17

EU Commission website April 23

About TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people; annual turnover is EUR 2 billion. Its independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TUV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.TUV.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:03pIMMUTEP : Global Leader in Developing LAG-3 Therapeutics
PU
11:03pAVITA MEDICAL : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Company Update
PU
11:01pGlobal Shipbuilding Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with BAE Systems Plc and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd. | Technavio
BU
10:58pSTARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : SGREIT Reports Income Available For Distribution Of S$24.0 Million For 3Q FY19/20
PU
10:53pIMMUTEP : Completes a A$12 Million Placement to Drive Development of its Immuno-Oncology and Autoimmune Asset Pipeline
PU
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FITB, I, MESA and ZM
GL
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ANAB, TLRY and WWE
GL
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BBBY, IQ, SERV and XP
GL
10:51pFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BIDU, INO and NCLH
GL
10:51pALIGN TECHNOLOGY 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc. - ALGN
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Oracle wins cloud computing deal with Zoom as video calls surge
3APPLE INC. : Google ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rally
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : expects China recovery by September as coronavirus seen easing
5Urban rail projects to keep Chinese economy chugging along

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group