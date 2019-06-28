EU, Mercosur, Reach Agreement on Trade

By Emre Peker in Brussels and Jeffrey T. Lewis in São Paulo Paulo

The European Union and South America's Mercosur customs union clinched a deal Friday that forges a trade bloc of 780 million people and a quarter of the world's economy after 20 years of contentious negotiations.

The pact, agreed upon in Brussels, is a victory for EU leaders who have been defending free trade and for the conservative presidents of South America's two largest countries, Brazil and Argentina, who have been struggling to open up two of Latin America's most closed economies.

"This is a historical moment," said Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, the EU's executive arm. "In the midst of international trade tensions, we are sending today a strong signal with our Mercosur partners that we stand for rules-based trade."

The EU beat its international rivals to slashing duties in and securing greater access to the highly protective South American market, which in addition to Brazil and Argentina, includes Mercosur members Paraguay and Uruguay.

The deal will generate opportunities for European exporting powerhouses, from German manufacturers to Greek farmers. Moreover, the pact adds to a string of EU agreements and underscores the bloc's ability to remove trade barriers at a time of rising global protectionism.

In Brazil and Argentina, Latin America's No. 1 and No. 3 economies, the accord signals important accomplishments for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Argentine President Mauricio Macri. Both have pledged to boost growth by opening up their countries to foreign trade, but have been struggling with weak economies and low approval ratings. Both countries are rich in mining and agricultural commodities, from soy beans and iron ore to beef and dairy products.

"This is a big win for these guys," said Robert Scott III, a Latin America scholar at Monmouth University in New Jersey