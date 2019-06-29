Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU, Mercosur strike trade pact, defying protectionist wave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/29/2019 | 01:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom attends the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

BRUSSELS/OSAKA (Reuters) - The European Union and South American bloc Mercosur agreed a free trade treaty on Friday, concluding two decades of talks and committing to more open markets in the face of a rising tide of protectionism.

The EU becomes the first major partner with which Mercosur has struck a trade pact, offering EU firms a potential head start. The European Union is already Mercosur's biggest trade and investment partner and its second largest for goods trade.

The two regions launched negotiations exactly 20 years ago and stepped up efforts to reach an accord after Donald Trump's presidential victory led the Europeans to freeze talks with the United States and seek other global trading allies.

The opening to Europe also offers more avenues for development in South America, which has been tugged in recent years between the ascent of top trading partner China and enduring U.S. influence in the region.

"This deal delivers a real message in support of open, fair, sustainable and rule-based trade because trade creates jobs for all concerned," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a news conference in Japan's western city of Osaka.

He was among the European leaders and Argentine President Mauricio Macri, gathered for the Group of 20 summit, who shared a podium at the event.

"This deal promotes our values and supports a multilateral, rules-based system," Juncker said, adding that the commitment spoke a "lot, louder than 1,000 communiques".

His remarks came as some G20 leaders signalled difficulty in efforts to draft a summit communique, with disagreements ranging from trade to climate change. The deal stands in contrast to the Trump administration's aversion to multilateralism.

The EU's drift away from the United States has spurred on a free trade deal with Canada and helped to reach accords with Japan and Mexico.

Now, after some 40 rounds of talks, the Europeans have reached a provisional deal with the trade bloc founded by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The EU and Mercosur are together responsible for 720 million people and a quarter of global gross domestic product, says the government of Brazil, whose president, Jar Bolsonaro, hailed the deal on Twitter as historic and one of the most important trade pacts of all time.

If ratified, the deal will be a victory for Bolsonaro, whose right-wing politics face a chilly reception in much of the world, as well as Argentine President Mauricio Macri, who is battling for reelection this year amid a steep recession.

WINE AND CHEESE

In terms of tariff cuts, the trade deal could be the EU's most lucrative to date, with about 4 billion euros ($4.55 billion) of duties saved on exports, four times more than its deal with Japan.

Europe has its eyes on greater access for manufactured goods, notably cars, which face tariffs of 35%. It wants its firms freed to compete for public tenders, and to sell more wine and cheese. Mercosur aims to boost exports of farm commodities.

Brazil said the pact would remove import tariffs on several farm products, such as orange juice, instant coffee and fruit. It will also get a new 99,000-tonne quota of beef at a 7.5% tariff, phased in over five years, and tariff-free 180,000-tonne quotas each of sugar and poultry.

"It is true that the agreement will make us compete with the best, but the agreement gives us room to manoeuvre," Miguel Braun, Argentina's economic policy secretary, said on Twitter.

"Europe will eliminate the bulk of its barriers in five years, and Mercosur will apply a gradual tariff reduction over a period of up to 15 years, which will allow the private sector to adapt."

EUROPEAN NERVES OVER BEEF, ENVIRONMENT

Before it takes effect, the deal needs final approval from Mercosur, the European Parliament and constituent countries, which Brazil's government has conceded could take years.

France is one of the European countries expressing concern about a surge in beef imports, while environmental groups, whose influence is stronger in the new European Parliament, say the pact could worsen deforestation.

The parties both committed to adopt the Paris climate change pact and a special chapter on sustainable development will cover issues such as forest conservation and labour rights.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan said he recognised the concerns of farmers, including those from his country, Ireland, but that the bloc's free trade pacts were opening markets for EU farmers.

($1=0.8794 euro)

(Additional reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Adam Jourdan in Buenos Aires, Marcelo Teixeira in Sao Paulo and Robin Emmott in Brussels; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Peter Graff and James Dalgleish)

By Philip Blenkinsop and Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03aG20 leaders sidestep trade protectionism in communique
RE
03:01aJapan Abe says G20 leaders confirm need for free, fair trade
RE
03:00aJapan Abe says G20 leaders confirm need for free, fair trade
RE
02:53aRussia happy to discuss energy cooperation with Saudi Arabia - Putin
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:36a'BACK ON TRACK' : China and U.S. agree to restart trade talks
RE
02:36a'BACK ON TRACK' : China and U.S. agree to restart trade talks
RE
02:36a'BACK ON TRACK' : China and U.S. agree to restart trade talks
RE
01:47aIMF Lagarde urges G20 members to reduce tariffs, trade barriers
RE
01:40aXi tells Trump he hopes U.S. treats Chinese firms fairly
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump Says U.S. and China Are Inching Toward a Trade Deal -- Update
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Federal Prosecutors Subpoena Records Related to Boeing 787 Dreamliner
3EU's Juncker says trade deal with Mercosur signals open, fair trade
4Ghosn's wife steps up call for G20 leaders to help her husband
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Huawei Ban Yanks Supply Chain -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About