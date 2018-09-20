EU Rejects U.K.'s Post-Brexit Economic Proposal -- 2nd Update

By Laurence Norman in Salzburg, Austria, and Stephen Fidler in London

European Union leaders rejected the British government's proposal for how to maintain economic relations with the bloc post-Brexit, piling pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May as she is trying to put down a possible rebellion in her party.

Mrs. May had hoped positive signals from the 27 other EU leaders at their summit in Salzburg would bolster her position inside her Conservative Party before its annual conference at the end of the month.

Instead, the brutal spurning of a plan she described Thursday as the "only serious and credible proposition on the table" will likely boost her party rivals who want to fundamentally sever Britain's ties with the bloc.

It isn't clear, however, that her position as head of Britain's ruling party is immediately threatened. Many Conservative lawmakers have no appetite for a weekslong leadership election to determine a new party leader and prime minister, particularly with the Brexit negotiations coming to a head before the end of the year and the U.K.'s scheduled exit from the bloc next March 29.

The plan, approved by the cabinet in July and named after Chequers, the prime minister's country residence, took two years to emerge after Britons voted in June 2016 to leave the EU, as Mrs. May shied away from confronting the divisions in her party.

The proposal prompted the resignations of two prominent cabinet ministers, including then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who is expected to try to boost his chances to succeed Mrs. May by delivering a big speech on the fringes of the Conservative Party conference, set to begin in Birmingham on Sept. 30.

The government's delay in surfacing the plan has brought the talks with the EU down to the wire. Both sides say they are preparing for large-scale disruptions in trade, including long port delays, if a deal can't be struck.

The plan's rejection by the leaders of the other 27 EU countries suggests London's tactic of trying to appeal to them over the heads of the EU negotiators in Brussels was misguided.

Mrs. May will now be forced to consider her negotiating position: whether to use her proposal's fate as a rationale for moving closer to the EU's orbit, accepting more of its rules and jurisdictional authority in a bid to minimize disruption to current trading patterns; or whether to accept more disruption to increase the country's autonomy from the EU.

Whichever way she moves, she will encounter opposition within her own party. And with opposition parties likely to vote against the eventual deal with the EU, her minority government won't be able to push it through Parliament unless almost all her lawmakers are on board.

A parliamentary rejection of agreed terms for Britain's withdrawal would sharply heighten uncertainty. It would raise the prospect of a no-deal exit, with the U.K. falling out of the EU in March with no legal basis for daily commerce and no 21-month post-Brexit standstill period as has been provisionally agreed. It could also lead Parliament to refer the deal to a second referendum.

EU leaders said Chequers would undermine the bloc's signal economic achievement -- its single market of goods, services, capital and labor -- by allowing Britain to pick the advantages it likes and drop the obligations it doesn't. That would risk creating incentives for others to leave the bloc.

They also worry it would help the U.K. undercut EU manufacturers by allowing tariff-free trade with non-EU countries such as China that would be able to build assembly plants in Britain.

European Council President Donald Tusk said the EU 27 were unified in believing Britain's proposed economic framework "will not work, not least because it risks undermining the single market."

Under the Chequers plan, Britain would follow EU rules for goods and agricultural products and abide by a raft of labor, state-aid and environmental standards under a future trade deal. In exchange, the U.K. wants to be able to sell goods into the EU market without customs and other checks. But it wouldn't align with the EU on services regulation and it would stop free movement of workers from the EU.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that while Mrs. May showed political courage in putting forth the Chequers plan, its economic aspect was "not acceptable."

"Brexit is the choice of the British people, and it's a choice pushed by some people who predicted easy solutions," he said. "It demonstrates that those who say it's easy to do without Europe, that it will all go well, that it's easy and everyone will make lots of money, they are liars."

If Mrs. May emerges unscathed from the Birmingham party conference, she will have a crucial two weeks before next month's EU summit for gaps with the EU to be narrowed.

Mr. Tusk said Thursday there needed to be "maximum progress" in talks before that meeting, and a final deal must be wrapped up at a likely summit in November.

To reach a Brexit deal, they have to overcome daunting differences over Ireland. The EU is pressing Britain to detail its guarantee that there will be no restoration of a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit. The EU wants Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., to continue following a swath of EU rules and for customs and regulatory checks to take place between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland.

Mrs. May said Thursday that the U.K. would come forward with another proposal on Ireland, but reiterated that no solution there could divide the U.K. into two customs territories.

