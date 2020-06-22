Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EU-Russia cooperation programmes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 10:57am EDT

A significant number of projects are currently being carried out across a wide-range of sectors, regions and cities in Russia. These projects maintain and strengthen the EU-Russia relationship by enhancing people-to-people contacts and engaging in an ambitious cooperation agenda on mutual interests, promoting environmental protection, democratic participation and development, civil society capacity building as well as education and science.

Projects in Russia are financed through the following programmes:

Cross Border Cooperation (CBC) is a key element of the EU policy towards its neighbours including Russia. It supports sustainable development along the EU's external borders, helps reducing differences in living standards and addressing common challenges across these borders.

The Northern Dimension (ND) is a joint policy of four equal partners: the European Union, Russian Federation, Norway and Iceland. The ND policy aims at supporting stability, well-being and sustainable development in the region by means of practical cooperation. The Northern Dimension covers a wide range of sectors, such as the environment, nuclear safety, health, energy, transport, logistics, promotion of trade and investment, research, education and culture.

The European Initiative for Democracy and Human Rights was created by the European Parliament in 1994 to support both the activities of civil society working for human rights and democracy and the efforts of international organisations. It was renamed the European Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights (EIDHR) in December 2006.

The EU provides support to civil society in Russia through thethematic programme 'Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Local Authorities (LAs) 2014-2020'. The programme is the successor of the 'Non-State Actors (NSAs) and Local Authorities in Development' Thematic Programme implemented in 2007- 2013.

Partnership Instrument Programme is one of the key finance mechanisms for advancing the EU's core interests and cooperation with strategic partners, such as Russia.

In addition, there are a number of projects involving EU and Russian participants under Education, Research and Innovation cooperation, where Russia has traditionally been one of the most active and successful partner countries.

Disclaimer

Delegation of the European Union to Russia published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 14:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aCONTENTSQUARE : Files Patent Infringement Against Quantum Metric and Decibel
BU
11:15aERIE INDEMNITY : Insurance Appoints Ronald Habursky as SVP and Chief Investment Officer
PR
11:15aCREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:12aPOLAR CAPITAL : Dividend Declaration
PU
11:12aAPTOSE BIOSCIENCES : 2020 AACR Poster - CG-806, a First-in-Class FLT3/BTK Inhibitor, and Venetoclax Synergize to Inhibit Cell Proliferation and to Induce Apoptosis in Aggressive B-cell Lymphomas
PU
11:12aVITAXEL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:12aDSV PANALPINA A/S : 833 - Trading update for Q2 2020
AQ
11:12aWITI Hosts Its First Virtual Women in Technology Summit
GL
11:11aINDIAN MOTORCYCLE : 's New Heated & Cooled Seat Features Industry-first Technology for Superior Cooling
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2ADYEN N.V. : No clear path to salvation seen for stricken Wirecard
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group