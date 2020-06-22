EU-Russia cooperation programmes

A significant number of projects are currently being carried out across a wide-range of sectors, regions and cities in Russia. These projects maintain and strengthen the EU-Russia relationship by enhancing people-to-people contacts and engaging in an ambitious cooperation agenda on mutual interests, promoting environmental protection, democratic participation and development, civil society capacity building as well as education and science.

Projects in Russia are financed through the following programmes:

Cross Border Cooperation (CBC) is a key element of the EU policy towards its neighbours including Russia. It supports sustainable development along the EU's external borders, helps reducing differences in living standards and addressing common challenges across these borders.

The Northern Dimension (ND) is a joint policy of four equal partners: the European Union, Russian Federation, Norway and Iceland. The ND policy aims at supporting stability, well-being and sustainable development in the region by means of practical cooperation. The Northern Dimension covers a wide range of sectors, such as the environment, nuclear safety, health, energy, transport, logistics, promotion of trade and investment, research, education and culture.

The European Initiative for Democracy and Human Rights was created by the European Parliament in 1994 to support both the activities of civil society working for human rights and democracy and the efforts of international organisations. It was renamed the European Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights (EIDHR) in December 2006.

The EU provides support to civil society in Russia through thethematic programme 'Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Local Authorities (LAs) 2014-2020'. The programme is the successor of the 'Non-State Actors (NSAs) and Local Authorities in Development' Thematic Programme implemented in 2007- 2013.

Partnership Instrument Programme is one of the key finance mechanisms for advancing the EU's core interests and cooperation with strategic partners, such as Russia.

In addition, there are a number of projects involving EU and Russian participants under Education, Research and Innovation cooperation, where Russia has traditionally been one of the most active and successful partner countries.