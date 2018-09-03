EU Says It Is Open to More U.S. Beef Imports

By Valentina Pop

BRUSSELS -- The European Union said Monday that it was willing to start talks with Washington on increasing U.S. beef imports, a move aimed at cementing a trade truce agreed upon in July.

The announcement comes just days after President Trump warned that an EU offer to go to zero tariffs on cars is insufficient to avert a trade war. Mr. Trump has repeatedly called on Europe to open up its protected agricultural market.

Agriculture is largely off the table in trade talks that Mr. Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in July they would continue to pursue.

But Mr. Juncker did agree to solve existing trade irritants -- one of which regards high-end beef -- and to boost U.S. soybean exports to Europe. Both agricultural products have been hit by retaliatory tariffs from China and Mexico, with U.S. beef producers having been forced to stockpile meat in cold storage facilities.

U.S. soybean exports to Europe rose 283% in July compared with the same month last year, bringing the EU's total share of imports of U.S. soybeans to 37%, up from 9% a year ago, the commission said last month.

While Europe is importing most of its soy, beef is a more protected product as several countries, notably France, Germany, Spain and Ireland, are significant beef producers.

On Monday, the European Commission said it was seeking the approval of EU governments "to allocate to the United States a part of the existing quota" for beef that wasn't treated with hormones and that is open to other exporting countries, notably in Latin America.

Currently, Argentina uses up more than half of the 45,000 metric tons of high-end beef the EU can import yearly at a zero tariff rate. The U.S. and Canada had exported a total of 2,351.37 tons to the European Union this year by the end of July, according to the commission, the EU's executive arm. That marks a considerable increase compared with the previous two years, when the U.S. and Canada combined exported fewer than 500 tons a year. The negotiations would discuss earmarking as much as 35,000 tons of that quota for U.S. producers, according to an EU diplomat familiar with the talks.

Commission officials insist that negotiations won't affect European producers -- as it is about reallocating quantities within an existing quota -- nor the food-safety standards consumers in Europe are used to.

For the change to be in line with international trade rules, other exporting countries also need to be kept in the loop, with Australia and Uruguay requesting to be part of the negotiations, the commission said.

If approved by all EU governments, the negotiations on beef could start before the end of the year, said an EU official. Meanwhile, a new round of talks between U.S. and EU trade officials is scheduled for Wednesday in Washington.

--Vivian Salama in Washington contributed to this article.