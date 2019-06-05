EU Threatens Italy for Flouting Budget Rules

By Emre Peker in Brussels and Giovanni Legorano in Rome

The European Union threatened to punish Italy for flouting budget rules, but Rome is unlikely to heed the EU unless it faces investors' wrath.

Italy's public debt, which is more than double the EU limit and is rising, prompted the bloc's executive arm Wednesday to call for steps to shrink the country's budget deficit.

The move sets the stage for renewed confrontation between the EU and Italy over Rome's plans to boost spending despite ballooning debt. The collision course -- just six months after the two averted a similar budget crisis -- highlights how little leverage the bloc has over Italy, which is the eurozone's third-largest economy behind Germany and France.

"Italy deliberately decided to ignore the European fiscal rules, and it feels like Groundhog Day," said Markus Ferber, a conservative member of the European Parliament from Germany.

Italy's populist government has promised to retake control from Brussels and chart an economic policy independent of EU rules. While Rome appears unfazed by the political threats, markets could have more influence. But investors aren't yet turning up the heat as they did last year.

Investors sold Italian sovereign bonds in anticipation of the EU threat. Last week, the gap between the yield of 10-year Italian bonds and German bonds of similar maturity reached its widest since early February, at 2.87 percentage points. On Wednesday, borrowing costs initially rose after the EU unveiled its plans, but then they declined to levels they had recorded the day before.

The selloff isn't anywhere near the market pressure felt last fall, when the Italian-German yield spread hit its highest in more than five years, at 3.27 percentage points.

Italy's high level of debt -- at 132% of gross domestic product, the third-largest among developed economies after Japan and Greece -- is already weighing on economic growth and investments, according to the European Commission, the EU's executive. It is forecast to rise above 135% next year.

Rome is paying as much on servicing its debt as it is on Italy's education system, said Valdis Dombrovskis, the commission's vice president, on Wednesday. Italian public borrowing last year stood at about EUR38,400 ($43,300) per inhabitant, at an annual cost of EUR1,000.

"When we look at the Italian economy we are seeing the damage recent policy choices are doing," Mr. Dombrovskis said. The path to Italian recovery and growth, he said, goes through "not spending more when there is no fiscal space to do so."

During the eurozone crisis, the EU successfully forced smaller member states including Greece and Spain to enact austerity measures and fix their balance sheets. Successive Italian governments, however, have managed to resist EU pressure and avoid sanctions.

The latest Italy-EU showdown comes at a precarious time.

Eurozone growth forecasts have been dropping, pressured by global trade tensions and domestic uncertainties. France is poised this year to breach the EU's budget-deficit cap, which limits it to 3% of gross domestic product. Greece is backtracking on economic overhauls adopted during its bailout. Other EU members are also loosening purse strings even though they, too, lack fiscal capacity.

With Italian GDP expected to grow just 0.1% this year and 0.7% next year, the country doesn't have the freedom to boost its economy and sustain its debt, the EU said. The government's increased spending and lowered taxes further weaken Rome's finances, it added.

Italian leaders disagree.

"The only way to reduce the debt created in the past is to cut taxes and allow Italians to work more and better," Italy's deputy prime minister and leader of the far-right League, Matteo Salvini, said after the EU executive recommended action against Rome's policies. "I am sure Brussels will respect our will."

For Italy to face EU censure, known as an excessive deficit procedure, other EU governments would need to sign off on the commission's recommendation. The sanctions process could start as soon as next month.

During two months of negotiations last year, when market pressure rose, Rome shelved some spending plans to bring its budget in line with Brussels' demands.

Populist promises to boost public spending in breach of EU rules returned, however, as Mr. Salvini campaigned for European Parliament elections last month. The League's victory in the polls reversed the balance of power with its coalition partner, the anti-establishment 5 Star Movement, raising the specter of snap elections.

Further stoking uncertainty, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte threatened Monday to resign over constant feuds between the coalition partners. Warning that Italy could ill afford EU infringement proceedings, Mr. Conte urged the government to heed the bloc's fiscal rules.