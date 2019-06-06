EU Threatens Italy for Flouting Budget Rules

By WSJ City

The European Union threatened to punish Italy for flouting budget rules, but Rome is unlikely to heed the EU unless it faces investors' wrath.

Italy's public debt, which is more than double the EU limit and is rising, prompted the bloc's executive arm to call for steps to shrink the country's budget deficit.

"Italy deliberately decided to ignore the European fiscal rules, and it feels like Groundhog Day."

Markus Ferber, a conservative member of the European Parliament from Germany

--- The move sets the stage for renewed confrontation between the EU and Italy over Rome's plans to boost spending despite ballooning debt.

--- The collision course highlights how little leverage the bloc has over Italy, which is the eurozone's third-largest economy behind Germany and France.

--- It comes just six months after the two averted a similar budget crisis.

--- Italy's debt, at 132% of GDP, is the third-largest among developed economies after Japan and Greece.

--- The European commission says it is already weighing on growth. It's set to rise to 135% next year.

Italy's populist government has promised to retake control from Brussels and chart an economic policy independent of EU rules. While Rome appears unfazed by the political threats, markets could have more influence. But investors aren't yet turning up the heat as they did last year. Investors last week sold Italian sovereign bonds in anticipation of the move, but not at the level they did last time round.

The clash comes as the eurozone struggles for growth, hampered by trade tensions and a range of domestic uncertainties.

