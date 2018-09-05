Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU, U.S. trade chiefs to mend ties after Trump tariff detente

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 12:34pm CEST
FILE PHOTO - U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, a member of the U.S. trade delegation to China, leaves a hotel in Beijing

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. and EU trade chiefs will hold a first meeting in Brussels on Monday to pursue closer transatlantic ties after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to drop his threat of tariffs on EU cars.

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom will host United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the first political level meeting of a new working group, the Commission said on Wednesday.

The group, set up after a detente in July, is charged with finding ways to cut tariffs, boost U.S. liquefied natural gas exports and to reform the World Trade Organization. Trade advisers and officials held a first meeting last month.

Trump agreed with Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in July to refrain from imposing tariffs on EU cars while the two sides launched discussions to remove tariffs on non-auto industrial products.

But Malmstrom said last week that the easing of trade tensions between the two partners had not put to rest "profound disagreements" on trade policy.

She also said the European Union would be willing to reduce its car tariffs to zero if the United States did the same.

Trump rejected the idea as "not good enough", adding that EU consumers simply tended to buy European rather than American cars.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robin Emmott)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:20pDollar rises on fears of new U.S. trade tariffs
RE
01:17pNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Union Welcomes Loan Scheme Offer Letters
PU
01:17pRBS to shutter another 54 branches, axe 258 jobs
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:13pGerman cabinet approves bill to tighten rent rise curbs
RE
01:10pSwiss blockchain firm Smart Valor wins regulator's approval
RE
01:05pLisa Birmingham of LBA Ware Wins 2018 HousingWire Insiders Award
SE
01:01pItaly's Di Maio says 2019 budget will keep accounts in order
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
4WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.