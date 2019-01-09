Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU banking watchdog says new cryptoasset rules may be needed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 04:12am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - New European Union rules may be needed to better protect consumers from cryptoasset risks and stop diverging national regulations from creating unfair competition, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Wednesday.

Regulators have warned investors since 2013 they could lose their shirts by investing in virtual currencies like Bitcoin and ether, or in initial coin offerings (ICOs) that raise money for companies in return for tokens.

The value of bitcoin rocketed close to $20,000 in late 2017, sweeping up investors from across the world, but it has since lost three-quarters of its value.

The value of cryptoassets globally peaked at $830 billion a year ago, but fell to $210 billion by October, equivalent to less than 3 percent of the gold market.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) said in a report on cryptoassets that they typically fall outside the scope of EU financial rules, making it harder to build a detailed picture.

EU regulators have identified financial institutions owning cryptoassets directly, making a market in them, lending against cryptoasset collateral, and exchanging cryptoassets for cash, but have little data on these activities.

Market developments also point to the need for a further review of EU anti-money laundering legislation, the EBA said.

A comprehensive cost-benefit analysis would determine what, if any, action is required to regulate "opportunities and risks" from cryptoasset activities and related technologies, EBA said.

The watchdog said a broad approach should be taken, including how high amounts of energy used to mint cryptoassets impact EU climate change and sustainable development goals.

An EU analysis could assess the impact of cryptoasset activities on financial sector resilience, and the links between cryptoassets and traditional banking.

"Given the pace and complexity of change, it would be desirable for a technologically neutral and future-proof approach to be adopted in developing any proposals should it be concluded that EU-level action is needed," EBA said.

The report marks a step closer to regulating the sector in Europe after attempts to find global consensus for rules have failed so far to go beyond monitoring the industry more closely.

EBA said that in the meantime it will develop a common "monitoring template" that national regulators can require firms to complete in order to obtain better data.

EBA will also study each business model that involves cryptoassets to see if they should be complying with any EU rules.

Regulators already have a range of "robust supervisory powers" to mitigate risks, it said. They should take a conservative approach in forcing financial firms to hold capital to cover risks until there is a clear set of accounting rules to help value cryptoassets, EBA said.

Despite the crash in value putting off some investors, French "Tabac" shops are now selling bitcoins alongside cigarettes and lottery tickets.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

By Huw Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00aEUROZONE : Unemployment Rate better than estimates at 7.9%
04:54aUK productivity growth falls to two-year low for third quarter 2018
RE
04:52aHNA sells majority stake in Manhattan building in $422 million deal
RE
04:51aWorld stocks near four-week high on U.S.-China trade optimism, oil climbs
RE
04:48aWorld stocks near 4-week high on U.S.-China trade optimism, oil climbs
RE
04:32aUK statistics agency corrects third-quarter current account deficit data
RE
04:22aGerman industrial firms see 43 percent chance of hard Brexit - Ifo
RE
04:19aEBA EUROPEAN BANKING AUTHORITY : reports on crypto-assets
PU
04:18aUK shares jump on trade hopes; Taylor Wimpey triggers rally in housebuilders
RE
04:17aSouth Africa's Absa PMI rises further in December
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
2U.S.-China trade talks conclude as hopes of a deal build
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
4ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: entered into an agreement with Samih Sawiris ..
5BASF : BASF : China's approval of DowDuPont soy poses challenge to Bayer

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.