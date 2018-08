The Commission, which coordinates EU trade policy, said in a statement that the measures would expire at midnight on Monday September 3.

The European Union first imposed anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures for Chinese solar panels, wafers and cells in 2013 and extended them in March 2017 by 18 months, signalling that they should then end.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)