Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU could open legal case against Germany over ECB bond-purchases ruling: Commission

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 01:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: News conference after a video conferenced EU summit with European heads of state, in Brussels

The European Commission could open a legal case against Germany over a ruling by the country's constitutional court that the European Central Bank had overstepped its mandate with bond purchases, the EU executive arm said on Sunday.

The German court in Karlsruhe last Tuesday gave the ECB three months to justify its flagship euro zone stimulus scheme or said the Bundesbank might have to quit it.

In response, the European Union's top court - which had previously gave its green light to the ECB scheme - and the European Commission have said that EU law holds precedence over national regulations. They added that the European Court of Justice's rulings were binding for courts in the 27 member states of the bloc.

On Sunday, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen went a step further, saying the EU executive might end up opening a legal case against Berlin.

"The recent ruling of the German Constitutional Court put under the spotlight two issues of the European Union: the euro system and the European legal system," she said in a statement.

"We are now analysing the ruling of the German Constitutional Court in detail. And we will look into possible next steps, which may include the option of infringement proceedings," she said.

Infringements are legal cases the Commission can bring before the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the EU, if the Brussels-based executive deems a member state is violating EU law. The court can order a nation to make amends, or face hefty fines.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Pravin Char)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35pUK retailers say bailout funds not sufficient to stop 'imminent collapse' - FT
RE
01:31pEU COULD OPEN LEGAL CASE AGAINST GERMANY OVER ECB BOND-PURCHASES RULING : Commission
RE
01:29pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Minister creed must ensure that live exports to algeria continue
PU
12:53pWHITE HOUSE CONSIDERS MORE CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS, WITH CONDITIONS : officials
RE
12:39pTATA STEEL : set to organise Summer Camp 2020
PU
11:59aCECIL ROBERTS : Postal Service a lifeline for rural West Virginia
PU
11:41aSome Austrian companies abusing COVID-19 short-hours subsidies - finance ministry
RE
11:36aEgypt's headline inflation rises to 5.9% in April -CAPMAS
RE
11:27aFrench, Dutch join forces to urge EU to show teeth on trade
RE
11:24aRIO TINTO : introduces COVID-19 testing at Diavik diamond mine
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sues California county in virus factory closure fight, threatens to leave
2WASTE MANAGEMENT : WASTE MANAGEMENT : Wants Consumers to Pay More as It Moves More Trash
3PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Some Americans Are Being Turned Away Trying to Buy Life In..
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories - WSJ
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Animal Crossing gamers use code words, middlemen to enter virtual..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group