The European Court of Justice earlier on Tuesday backed a challenge from Austria, which said Berlin's plan to put the economic burden of the toll on drivers from EU countries while giving German car owners a tax relief over the same amount, was discrimination.

In a statement following the court's decision, VDA said it expected the German government to make sure that there would be no additional charges for German car owners.

