EU cuts red tape to help COVID-hit companies raise funds faster

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Union proposed
quick fixes on Friday for companies to raise funds faster as
they recover from the COVID-19 crisis, leaving Britain to decide
whether to follow suit.
The measures, some temporary, cut the cost of prospectuses
for companies issuing more shares and help banks offload poorly
performing loans more easily, to free up balance sheets and lend
more. [FACTBOX LINK]
It follows a package of quick fixes for banks that was
approved in June in record time.
"We would be aiming that those changes would need to be
adopted and starting to apply by the end of the year," the EU's
financial services chief, Valdis Dombrovskis, told reporters.
"It needs to move fast."
The banking package could generate billions of euros in
additional lending, but commission officials say the amendments
to securities rules were aimed more at cutting red tape by
saving time and human resources that could now be devoted to
dealing with the pandemic.
Britain, Europe's biggest financial centre, has already left
the EU, but under transition arrangements will continue
observing EU rules until the end of December. Direct access for
its financial markets to the EU will depend on its rules being
as robust as the EU's.
"We must see whether the UK is also applying these changes,"
Dombrovskis said.
Given the amendments simplify and ease access to finance, "I
would imagine it would be a benefit for the UK economy", he
added. Otherwise, Britain would end up with stricter
requirements than the EU.
Some of the reforms now being eased had been pushed for by
Britain when it was an EU member.
Brussels is not due to decide on whether to grant financial
market access for Britain until autumn, Dombrovskis said. He has
already said that UK clearing houses would be given temporary EU
access from next January but declined to specify the period.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Larry King)