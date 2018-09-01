Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU ends trade controls on Chinese solar panels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 10:42am CEST
FILE PHOTO - Workers inspect solar panels at a photovoltaic power station on a hill in Linyi

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will end restrictions on the sale of solar panels from China early next week in a move that EU producers said would lead to a flood of cheap imports.

The European Commission, which coordinates EU trade policy, said in a statement on Friday that the measures would expire at midnight on Monday Sept. 3, confirming a Reuters report on Aug. 24.

The EU first imposed anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures for Chinese solar panels, wafers and cells in 2013 and extended them by 18 months in March last year, signalling that they should then end.

Chinese manufacturers have been allowed to sell solar products in Europe free of duties if they do so at or above a progressively declining minimum price. If sold for less than that price, they are subject to duties of up to 64.9 percent.

The Commission said it was in the best interests of the EU as a whole for the measures to lapse, given the bloc's aim of increasing its supply of renewable energy. The measures had also decreased over time, allowing import prices to align with world market prices, it said.

China's commerce ministry welcomed the end of restrictions, describing the move as a "model for successfully resolving trade frictions through consultations."

The move "will restore EU-China trade of photovoltaics to a normal market condition, will provide a more stable and predictable business environment for cooperation between the two sides' industries, and will truly realise mutual benefit for both sides," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

SolarPower Europe, which represents importers and installers, described the move as a "watershed moment" for Europe's solar industry and that it removes the biggest barrier to growth of the sector.

The European Union has faced a delicate balancing act between the interests of EU manufacturers and those such as importers and installers pressing for a reduction in the cost of solar power generation.

It has also been concerned about the response from Beijing, given that the two sides were on the verge of a trade war over the issue in 2013.

EU ProSun, the grouping of EU producers that launched the initial complaint in 2012 and wanted a further extension of measures, had said that European manufacturers would be devastated if the measures ended.

Beijing's decision to limit installations in China meant producers there had some 30 gigawatts of excess capacity to shift but with few markets to sell into after tariffs imposed by the United States and planned by India, the second and third-largest markets behind China. The total EU market is about 7 gigawatts.

Some companies were considering a legal challenge at the European Court of Justice. EU ProSun said, adding that years of falling prices had not resulted in growth of the European market.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Additional reporting by Andrew Galbraith in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, David Goodman and Kim Coghill)

By Philip Blenkinsop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42aEU ends trade controls on Chinese solar panels
RE
10:27aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Botswana agree to raise ties to new level
PU
10:22aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Binoy Kumar Assumes Charge of Secretary in Steel Ministry
PU
09:17aINDUSTRIAL ROBOTICS MARKET 2018-2024 DEVELOPMENT TRENDS, COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS AND KEY MANUFACTURERS REPORT : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Industrial Robotics Market by type (articulated, cartesian, cylindrical, parallel, scara robots), application (automotive, chemical, rubber, plastics, electrical, electronics), function (assembling, material handling, milling, cutting, processing, painting, dispensing, soldering, welding) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North Am
AQ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:40aChina's Meituan Dianping sets HK IPO valuation at up to $55 billion - sources
RE
08:38aHNA Group trims debt nearly 11 percent, or $11.6 billion, in first half
RE
08:32aCANCER RESEARCH UK : News digest – blood cancer immunotherapy, energy drink ban, ‘no-deal’ Brexit plans and our Annual Review
PU
07:27aFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : J.T.M. Provisions Company Recalls Cooked Ground Beef Products Due To Possible Listeria Contamination
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
2TESLA : TESLA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors..
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : U.S. fund managers trim bank stocks on profit worries
4TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Cannabis company Tilray valued at $4.8bn, posts $10m sales
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Executive Exits as Turnover Continues

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.