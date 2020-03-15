Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU executive chief urges open borders as crisis increases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 01:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presents the EU executive's economic response to the coronavirus epidemic, in Brussels

The European Commission on Monday will present guidelines on border measures to prevent controls designed to stem the spread of coronavirus from blocking the supply of essential goods and medical staff.

The head of the EU executive, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Sunday that the 27-member European Union needed to keep goods flowing across Europe without obstacles.

"Tomorrow we will present guidelines to national governments on border measures. Protecting people's health should not block goods and essential staff from reaching patients, health systems, factories and shops," she said in a video address.

Countries such as Poland have banned foreigners entering the country and Austria has closed its borders to most arrivals from neighbouring Switzerland and Italy.

Von der Leyen said the EU executive was urging industry to ramp up production of protective equipment and that exports of these products outside the bloc would only be allowed with explicit authorisation of EU governments.

The EU will on Monday also launch joint procurement with EU countries of testing kits and respiratory ventilators.

She said EU countries needed to share such equipment, with Italy in greatest need now but other countries likely to need it later. It was of utmost importance, she said, that the EU single market continued to function, allowing goods to flow without obstacles.

"Just imagine, as we increase production of medical equipment, factories cannot get the components they need in time, thousands of bus and truck drivers are stranded at internal borders on parking lots, creating more health risk and disrupting our supply chains," Von der Leyen said

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by William Maclean)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32pPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : Address by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the Moldovan-Hungarian business forum
PU
02:13pGasoline becomes more affordable, just when Americans don't need it
RE
02:10pCoronavirus Social-Distancing Forces Painful Choices on Small Businesses -- Update
DJ
01:27pFrench power grid implements continuity plan for crisis
RE
01:19pEU executive chief urges open borders as crisis increases
RE
12:18pOil giants set health checks for critical staff, work-from-home rules
RE
12:17pHaven assets losing their mojo in virus-stricken market
RE
11:55aDutch floral industry wilting due to coronavirus
RE
11:45aCoronavirus Prompts Abercrombie, Nike, Others to Close Shops
DJ
11:26aU.S. Treasury to Help Advance Funds to Employers for Paid Sick Leave
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Investors prepare for more market swings as virus spreads in the U.S.
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Germany tries to stop U.S. poaching German firm seeking coronavirus vaccine
3American Airlines cutting international flights by 75% amid demand collapse
4APPLE INC. : Apple, some U.S. retailers close stores to contain virus
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Dutch government to do 'everything it takes' to keep KLM going

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group