Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU executive lays out rules to govern planned euro zone budget

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 06:18am EDT

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday rules to control a budget for the euro zone, despite ongoing disputes among its members over the planned budget's size and scope.

Euro zone finance ministers were to have decided on the key details of a budget for the 19 countries sharing the euro, as distinct from the overall European Union budget. But they have been haggling for months over its size, what it should be used for and how it could be financed and managed.

France and several southern European countries want a large budget funded by dedicated taxes and able to stabilise economies hit by an unexpected shock.

The Netherlands and its northern European allies want a small budget funded only from the existing, wider EU budget and used for investment or to support structural reforms.

Under the Commission proposal released on Wednesday, the euro zone members themselves would be able to steer funds towards reforms and investments they consider most important.

"This is the state that we have. Already member states want to have a say, maybe a bigger say, in the approval process. This is a matter of calibration," an EU source said.

The countries' annual guidance would feed into existing recommendations the EU gives specific countries each year.

The euro zone budget would sit within the wider EU budget and form part of an EU-wide reform support programme, which the Commission proposed in May 2018 with a total size of 25 billion euros (£22.31 billion). The euro zone part would be about 17 billion euros, an EU source said.

The overall EU budget for the 2021-2027 period is set to be about 1.1 trillion euros.

Euro zone countries still need to settle key aspects of the euro area budget, such as its size and how it is to be funded.

The budget itself would be due to begin at the start of 2021, the same time as the EU-wide budget. The goal is to conclude negotiations during the Finnish presidency of the bloc, which runs until the end of the year.

Countries in the EU's exchange rate mechanism, currently just Denmark, would also be allowed to participate.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

By Philip Blenkinsop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29aGloomy data sends euro to two-month low ahead of ECB meeting
RE
06:27aZimbabwe drinks maker Delta reports 57% slide in lager sales
RE
06:26aSouth Africa's Kganyago says central bank debate 'damaging'
RE
06:25aAT&T beats quarterly phone subscriber estimates
RE
06:21aBOJ divided on need to ease next week, strengthen forward guidance - sources
RE
06:18aEU executive lays out rules to govern planned euro zone budget
RE
06:05aBank of Southern California N.A. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
SE
06:00aHong Kong home prices seen weakening after huge protests but only briefly-realtors
RE
05:59aBASF, Siemens, Henkel, Roche target of cyber attacks
RE
05:56aInvestors bet SNB will go more negative on interest rates after ECB
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
2White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
3REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
4COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : confirms 2019 outlook despite cooling economy
5FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group