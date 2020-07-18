Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU extends summit to Sunday after deadlock over COVID recovery plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 07:34pm EDT
EU leaders summit in Brussels

European Union leaders failed to agree on a massive stimulus fund to revive their coronavirus-hammered economies on Saturday after two days of fraught negotiations, but extended their summit for another day to try and overcome their differences.

As the 27 leaders scurried back to their hotels after a late, inconclusive dinner, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron stayed behind in the EU's headquarters in Brussels to haggle with the Dutch-led camp of thrifty countries demanding cuts to the 1.8-trillion-euro (1.64 trillion-pound) package.

"The negotiations were heated," said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy, one of the EU countries most affected by the coronavirus crisis that are seeking generous aid from the bloc. "Europe is under the blackmail of the 'frugals'."

"We have to do all what is possible to reach a deal tomorrow. Further delays are not useful to anybody."

Summit chairman Charles Michel was due to hand new proposals before the 27 reconvene at noon (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

With the pandemic dealing Europe its worst economic shock since World War Two, leaders first locked horns on Friday over a proposed 750 billion euro recovery fund and a 2021-27 EU budget of more than 1 trillion euros.

But a group of wealthy and fiscally "frugal" northern states -- the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark and Sweden -- blocked progress in the first face-to-face EU summit since spring lockdowns across the continent.

They favour repayable loans rather than free grants for the hard-hit indebted economies mostly on the Mediterranean rim, and they want stricter control over how the funds are spent.

Hopes for an agreement grew earlier on Saturday when Michel proposed revisions to the overall package designed to assuage the Dutch concerns.

Under his new plan, the portion of grants in the recovery fund would be reduced to 450 billion euros from 500 billion and an 'emergency brake' on disbursement would be added.

But hopes that this would be enough faded quickly as Sweden asked for grants to be cut to 155 billion euros, according to diplomatic sources. Some pointed out the recovery scheme would risk being irrelevant at that much-reduced scale.

Conte also said a de-facto veto on national applications for aid sought by The Hague was "politically and legally improper and also largely unfeasible".

"HIGH TIME"

The budget commissioner of the bloc's executive reminded the leaders - who wore masks and kept their distance from each other - that COVID-19 was still among them and they needed to act.

"Just a solemn reminder: the Corona crisis is not over: infections on the rise in many countries," Johannes Hahn tweeted. "High time to reach an agreement which allows us to provide the urgently needed support for our citizens+economies!"

Diplomats said the "frugals" also pressed through the day for bigger rebates for net payers into the core EU budget, among other demands.

Other countries had their own demands in negotiations criss-crossing different regional and economic priorities, putting in doubt an unprecedented act of solidarity for the EU under which the executive European Commission would borrow billions of euros on capital markets on behalf of them all.

The exact size of the EU's long-term budget and how far to use payouts as leverage for reforms, or whether to withhold money from countries that fail to live up to democratic standards, were unresolved as the leaders left on Saturday.

Hungary, backed by its eurosceptic, nationalist ally Poland, has threatened to veto the whole package over a new envisaged mechanism to freeze out countries flouting democracy.

The EU is already grappling with the protracted saga of Britain's exit from the bloc and has been bruised by past crises, from the financial meltdown of 2008 to feuds over migration.

Another economic shock could expose it to more eurosceptic, nationalist and protectionist forces, and weaken its standing against China, the United States or Russia. ($1 = 0.87 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini in Rome, John Chalmers, Marine Strauss, Kate Abnett, Robin Emmot, Gabriela Baczynska and Francesco Guarascio in Brussels, Belen Careno in Madrid, Bart Meijer in Amsterdam, Andreas Sytas in Vilnius and Andreas Rinke in Berlin, Writing by John Chalmers, Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

By Marine Strauss and Francesco Guarascio
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.46% 242.03 Delayed Quote.17.92%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.46% 71.743 Delayed Quote.15.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aAlgeria sees state carrier's losses from coronavirus at $272 million this year
RE
07/18CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's industrial robot output surges 29.2% in June
PU
07/18Twitter disables Trump tweet over copyright complaint
RE
07/18At G20, Germany pledges 3 billion euros for poor countries
RE
07/18Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized for minor issue -Fox News
RE
07/18'Impasse' EU talks extended to Sunday
RE
07/18EU extends summit to Sunday after deadlock over COVID recovery plan
RE
07/18U.S. CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000
RE
07/18CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's breeding sow, hog inventory recovers quickly
PU
07/18GOVERNMENT OF SAMOA : ECONOMY REPORT – COVID 19 AS OF MAY 2020_Central Bank of Samoa
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Japan plans to invite TSMC to buil..
2EMIRATES REIT CEIC : Announcement Regarding DFSA Investigation
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Automation and digitalization offer a significant competitive edge in a volatile market..
4AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro present bid for Oi's mobile assets
5ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED : ELANCO 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses i..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group