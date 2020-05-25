Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU eyes first face-to-face summit in months to haggle over budget

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 06:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

By Gabriela Baczynska

EU leaders may meet for a face-to-face summit in the coming weeks to bargain over the next joint budget and a linked coronavirus recovery fund, suspending lockdown rules imposed o contain the pandemic, diplomats and officials said.

The European Union has struggled to run on video conferences since going into a gradual lockdown in March to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has ravaged the EU's economy and thwarted regular gatherings of its national leaders.

Few in the bloc's hub Brussels, however, believe the intense horse-trading common for EU budget deals could work on Webex, and most EU member states have in any case been easing their lockdowns as infection rates have eased.

"The budget and Recovery Fund cannot be agreed without a physical summit. I haven't yet met anyone who would think it possible on a video conference," said a senior EU diplomat.

Technical issues, problems with translation and the less personal nature of video calls make it hard for EU leaders to replicate the atmosphere of their all-night summits, a hallmark of Brussels where they meet to haggle over joint policies.

The bloc's executive European Commission will propose on Wednesday its blueprint for the 27-nation budget, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework and worth around a trillion euros, and the accompanying coronavirus Recovery Fund.

The EU's national capitals will then start jockeying to win the most benefits for themselves after France and Germany came together in support of granting handouts worth 500 billion euros through the new fund to kickstart economic growth.

Austria, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands stated their opposition to the Franco-German plan, calling for aid to come in the form of repayable loans rather than free grants.

The poorer, eastern EU countries have warned the generous development aid handouts they normally receive to catch up with their more wealthy peers must be cannibalised by any new assistance to countries hit the hardest by the pandemic.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:56aOil steadies as demand uncertainty tempers supply cuts
RE
06:33aRemarks by Governor Rolle on the Monthly Economic and Financial Developments (MEFD) March 2020
PU
06:33aBahamas Registered Stock Secondary Market Prices May 2020
PU
06:33aResults of Treasury Tender May 2020
PU
06:33aREQUEST FOR PROPOSAL CENTRAL BANK OF THE BAHAMAS NEW PREMISES PROJECT : Commissioning Agent/Provider
PU
06:33aPost Corona – EU regulation and banking supervision after the shock Speech at a video conference held by the EU Public Affairs Committee of the Association of German Banks (BdB)
PU
06:33aMay $20M Prospectus
PU
06:33aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHAMAS : Results of Treasury Tender April 2020
PU
06:32aEU eyes first face-to-face summit in months to haggle over budget
RE
06:03aZIJIN MINING : Withholding and Payment of Personal Income Tax in respect of 2019 Final Dividend
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
3ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : CEO to Be Replaced by Mercedes AMG Chief ..
4TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A. : TECNICAS REUNIDAS S A : The company sends information regarding 2020 First Quarter R..
5ENZYMATICA AB (PUBL) : ENZYMATICA PUBL : and STADA extend agreement for Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group