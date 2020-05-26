Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU frees up export of coronavirus protection equipment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 09:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

The European Union ended its controls on the export of coronavirus protective equipment on Tuesday after concluding that supplies for European medical and other workers were now adequate.

It's the latest phasing down of coronavirus restrictions in Europe as the health crisis eases, with a growing number of EU countries confident that they are far better placed to deal with any so-called second covid-19 wave.

The bloc introduced an export authorisation scheme on March 15 for all personal protective equipment, which could only then be exported to a non-EU nation if approved by individual EU countries.

The scheme was revised a month ago, limiting the products under control to masks, protective glasses and visors and garments such as gowns. It also exempted western Balkan countries from the restrictions. EU countries needed then to consult the European Commission on whether to authorise exports.

The Commission, which oversees trade policy in the 27-nation EU, said that exporters had made more than 1,300 requests for authorisations in the past month and that 95% of them had been approved.

This resulted in EU countries exporting 13 million masks, 1 million protective garments and 350,000 spectacles and visors.

The restrictions came in after a number of countries, including France and Germany, introduced their own export controls, angering fellow members such as Italy that were most in need of such equipment.

The EU-wide controls on exports largely restored flows of protective equipment within the bloc.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41aS&P 500 breaches 3,000 mark for first time since early March
RE
09:40aHK central bank says security law won't change city's financial system
RE
09:39aCanadian stocks rise as more countries ease lockdowns
RE
09:39aCanadian dollar rallies to two-month high as economies reopen
RE
09:38aSouth Africa's mining production to fall 8-10% this year - Minerals Council
RE
09:33aUber cuts 600 jobs in India as lockdown hits business
RE
09:32aSpain seeks highest amount possible from EU coronavirus emergency funds
RE
09:31aBritain's Metro Bank faces 'significantly higher' bad loans due to pandemic
RE
09:30aMarkets too optimistic about coronavirus recovery - Deutsche Bank CEO
RE
09:29aUber cuts 600 jobs in India as lockdown hits business
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : to Keep 45% Stake in Siemens Energy After Spin-Off -Reuters
5ORSTED A/S : ORSTED A/S : Leading Danish companies join forces on an ambitious sustainable fuel project

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group